Sebastian Gorka, adviser to Donald Trump, resigns

On Friday, another Trump advisor turned in his letter of resignation. This time, it was Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Trump.

According to the CNN, multiple sources confirmed the departure.

In his terse resignation letter, which was obtained by the Federalist, Gorka wrote,

“[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are — for now — ascendant within the White House. As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House.”

Gorka then allegedly added that he was unhappy with the direction Trump has taken on foreign policy and his displeasure at his colleagues inside the White House. He added, “Regrettably, outside of yourself, the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed or undermined in recent months. This was made patently obvious as I read the text of your speech on Afghanistan this week.”

Gorka, a former Breitbart national security editor who became well-known for his impassioned defense of the phrase “radical Islamic terrorism,” was expected to accept a new role outside the White House several months ago.

According to Gorka’s letter, Trump had planned to mention “radical Islam” in his speech to the nation about Afghanistan, however, handlers allegedly removed any mention of the term.

“The fact that those who drafted and approved the speech removed any mention of radical Islam or radical Islamic terrorism proves that a crucial element of your presidential campaign has been lost,” he said.

In addition to his love for the controversial term, Gorka generated further controversy during his time in the Trump administration over his alleged ties to Vitéz Rend, a Hungarian nationalist group with reported ties to Nazi Germany. His decision to wear the group’s medal to the Inaugural Ball prompted outrage from Jewish groups. Gorka claimed he wore the medal to honor his late father, who had been awarded it for fighting communism.

Despite his feelings toward others in the administration, Gorka ended his resignation letter by making it clear that he believes Trump will come out on the right side of history.

“Your presidency will prove to be one of the most significant events in modern American politics,” he said. “[Nov. 8] was the result of decades during which the political and media elites felt that they knew better than the people who elect them into office. They do not, and the MAGA platform allowed their voices to be heard. Millions of people believe in, and have chosen, you and your vision of Making America Great Again. They will help eventually rebalance this temporary reality.”