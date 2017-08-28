Afropunk 2017: From women’s braids to men’s natural hair, a celebration of black beauty
A selection of the style stars at Afropunk 2017 Tri Vo/Mic

By Rachel Lubitz
This weekend at Afropunk 2017 in Brooklyn, New York, thousands of people gathered together to celebrate and appreciate black culture and beauty. Artists like Solange, SZA, Sampha and Willow Smith performed, and a bevy of black-owned businesses set up shop.

Of course, the people who attended dressed the part too, collectively showcasing a diverse display of beauty. There were people who wore flowers and butterflies in their dreadlocks, people who chose to wear traditional African attire and people who chose to wear their hair natural.

To honor this event, Mic photographed a number of attendees we thought looked particularly extraordinary, and exhibited a sliver of what Afropunk is really about.

Adonis Samuel
Adonis Samuel Tri Vo/Mic
Bessi Semenya
Bessi Semenya Tri Vo/Mic
Alfonso
Alfonso Tri Vo/Mic
Caleesha Evans
Caleesha Evans Tri Vo/Mic
Andrew Tay
Andrew Tay Tri Vo/Mic
Dakota Lee Watson
Dakota Lee Watson Tri Vo/Mic
Anthony
Anthony Tri Vo/Mic
Jacarrea Garraway
Jacarrea Garraway Tri Vo/Mic
Corey Smith-West
Corey Smith-West Tri Vo/Mic
An Afropunk 2017 attendee
An Afropunk 2017 attendee Tri Vo/Mic
Devin-Norelle
Devin-Norelle Tri Vo/Mic
Kenneth Oveal (left) and JaQuam Mitchell (right)
Kenneth Oveal (left) and JaQuam Mitchell (right) Tri Vo/Mic
JaQuam Mitchell
JaQuam Mitchell Tri Vo/Mic
JC and Fatima
JC and Fatima Tri Vo/Mic
Jhay Bastien
Jhay Bastien Tri Vo/Mic
La’Vel Mann
La’Vel Mann Tri Vo/Mic
Karli Sanon
Karli Sanon Tri Vo/Mic
Kenneth Oveal
Kenneth Oveal Tri Vo/Mic
Afropunk 2017 attendees
Afropunk 2017 attendees Tri Vo/Mic
Maga Moura
Maga Moura Tri Vo/Mic
Pam Assogba and Mariama Sow
Pam Assogba and Mariama Sow Tri Vo/Mic
An attendee at Afropunk 2017
An attendee at Afropunk 2017 Tri Vo/Mic
Phillip Daniel
Phillip Daniel Tri Vo/Mic
An attendee at Afropunk 2017
An attendee at Afropunk 2017 Tri Vo/Mic
