Afropunk 2017: From women’s braids to men’s natural hair, a celebration of black beauty

This weekend at Afropunk 2017 in Brooklyn, New York, thousands of people gathered together to celebrate and appreciate black culture and beauty. Artists like Solange, SZA, Sampha and Willow Smith performed, and a bevy of black-owned businesses set up shop.

Of course, the people who attended dressed the part too, collectively showcasing a diverse display of beauty. There were people who wore flowers and butterflies in their dreadlocks, people who chose to wear traditional African attire and people who chose to wear their hair natural.

To honor this event, Mic photographed a number of attendees we thought looked particularly extraordinary, and exhibited a sliver of what Afropunk is really about.

Adonis Samuel Tri Vo/Mic

Bessi Semenya Tri Vo/Mic

Alfonso Tri Vo/Mic

Caleesha Evans Tri Vo/Mic

Andrew Tay Tri Vo/Mic

Dakota Lee Watson Tri Vo/Mic

Anthony Tri Vo/Mic

Jacarrea Garraway Tri Vo/Mic

Corey Smith-West Tri Vo/Mic

An Afropunk 2017 attendee Tri Vo/Mic

Devin-Norelle Tri Vo/Mic

Kenneth Oveal (left) and JaQuam Mitchell (right) Tri Vo/Mic

JaQuam Mitchell Tri Vo/Mic

JC and Fatima Tri Vo/Mic

Jhay Bastien Tri Vo/Mic

La’Vel Mann Tri Vo/Mic

Karli Sanon Tri Vo/Mic

Kenneth Oveal Tri Vo/Mic

Afropunk 2017 attendees Tri Vo/Mic

Maga Moura Tri Vo/Mic

Pam Assogba and Mariama Sow Tri Vo/Mic

An attendee at Afropunk 2017 Tri Vo/Mic

Phillip Daniel Tri Vo/Mic