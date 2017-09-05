With a morning tweet, Donald Trump threw the battle over DACA to Congress. Here’s what happens next.

Welcome to Mic’s daily read on Donald Trump’s America. Want to receive this as a daily email in your inbox? Subscribe here.

Tuesday’s Dispatch: The coming battle over DACA

News reports over the weekend point to President Donald Trump moving to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era program that allows nearly 800,000 immigrants who came to the country as children to work and live in the United States legally. Trump preempted his own announcement with a tweet Tuesday morning imploring Congress to “get ready to do your job — DACA!”

Reports indicate Trump will delay the program’s end by six months, giving Congress time to decide to permanently keep or end the program. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will announce DACA’s fate at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Former President Barack Obama, whose executive action created DACA in 2011, will speak out if Trump ends the program. The CEOs of some of America’s largest companies, including Apple, Amazon and Wells Fargo, called on Trump to preserve the program.

Democrats have promised an all-out legislative and legal war to preserve DACA. Both New York’s governor and attorney general pledged to sue Trump if he ends the program. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Democrats would not support legislation that preserves DACA and funds Trump’s border wall or increases deportation.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) has asked Trump to let him take on DACA, working to codify the program into law. But more funding for hard-line immigration proposals may be the only way to draw conservative support for the program in Congress.

That would move the fight to Congress. Key pro-DACA groups like Fwd.us and United We Dream have already launched digital campaigns to pressure members of Congress to save the program.

The challenge: Republicans, including Latino moderates and white tea partiers, will have to find consensus on protecting immigrants who came to the United States without documentation.

Conservatives like Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) are already signaling they will not support any preservation of DACA. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.), a Latina from Miami, said DACA recipients contribute to America’s greatness.

Republicans are tasked with raising the debt ceiling and passing legislation to fund the government by the end of September. There is a push to quickly send tens of billions of dollars to Hurricane Harvey victims. The North Korean threat looms large. And in theory, the GOP will pass tax reform.

The kicker: Congress has only 12 working legislative days this month.

Today's question: Is Trump right to end DACA, with a delay, to give Congress the time to decide if the program should remain?

What else is happening this week in Trump’s America:

The latest on North Korea: The United States is pushing for even stronger sanctions on North Korea in the wake of Sunday’s nuclear test that demonstrated the country is capable of producing a hydrogen bomb. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the time for “half measures” is over.

While China is not North Korea’s only trading partner, it is by far the largest. The Chinese have stopped trading coal with North Korea, but could still cut off oil — though the Chinese fear doing so would destabilize the country.

The president tweeted Tuesday that South Korea and Japan will be buying “highly sophisticated military equipment” from the U.S. with his OK.

On Wednesday, the House will vote to send $7.85 billion in federal aid to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. That will not be tied to an increase of the debt ceiling, a move hoped for by the White House and opposed by House conservatives.

Trump on Tuesday is meeting with the congressional leaders pushing tax reform. With an already full agenda, many are questioning whether the GOP can also focus on their signature legislative issue.

The Senate parliamentarian ruled Friday that Republicans only have until the end of September to repeal the Affordable Care Act with 51 votes. Here’s the health care state of play.

Mic dove into the behavioral phenomena that predicts Trump will win reelection in 2020.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is being paid to hit the speaking circuit.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is planning to announce on Thursday major changes to Title IX, the law that mandates gender equality in education and oversees sexual assault investigations on college campuses.

A political aide at the Environmental Protection Agency now signs off on all grants and awards. And the words “climate change” can kill your chances at funding.

Today’s MicBite:

Actor Mark Ruffalo joined #Cville2DC marchers last week as they walk from Charlottesville, Virginia to Washington to protest white supremacy. They will arrive in the capitol on Wednesday.