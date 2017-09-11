Mexico rescinds offer of aid to US after Hurricane Katia, earthquake devastate nation

Though the Mexican government announced in late August that it would offer aid to the thousands of victims of Hurricane Harvey in the United States, the nation’s foreign ministry announced Monday that it would rescind that offer following the devastation wrought by a deadly earthquake and a Category 2 hurricane late last week.

According to the CNBC, at least 96 people are dead and 2.5 million more are in need of aid following an 8.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked the nation’s southern region on Thursday. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Times reported that Hurricane Katia pummeled Mexico’s gulf coast, leaving at least two dead in its wake.

Addressing the twin disasters, the Mexican government announced in a statement that it would divert the resources it would have sent to Texas, reallocating them instead to those in need of aid within the nation’s borders.

“Given these [circumstances], the Mexican government will channel all available logistical support to serve the families and communities affected in the national territory,” the foreign ministry said of its decision to rescind aid to the United States.

The Mexican government’s announcement comes in the midst of heightened tensions between it and the U.S. over a proposed border wall, the key promise of President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Even as Harvey wrought havoc along the Texas coast, Trump was tweeting about building the wall to curb illegal immigration — and footing Mexico with the bill.

Despite Trump’s provocation, Mexico still affirmed that it would aid Harvey victims.

“[Mexico stands in] full solidarity with the people and government of the United States as good neighbors should always do in trying times,” the office of the Mexican Consulate General said to Mic.

Harvey struck the state of Texas as a Category 4 hurricane, leaving at least 70 dead in its wake. It could cost the United States up to $75 billion in damage.