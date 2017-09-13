If only New York Fashion Week loved America’s first daughter Tiffany Trump as much as she loved it.

Since 2014, Trump has been a NYFW devotee, posing with her hip out at shows including Project Runway, Charlotte Ronson, Mara Hoffman, Taoray Wang, Dennis Basso, Philipp Plein and Vivienne Tam. Wherever she was granted an invite, there she was.

(L-R): Tiffany Trump at a Project Runway NYFW show in 2014, a Charlotte Ronson show in 2014 and a Taoray Wang show in 2016 Mic/Getty Images

But after so much love for NYFW, what does Tiffany get in return? Rumors that no one likes her, for one.

After her father was elected president, fashion week started to bite back, first with rumors that no one wanted to sit next to her at the Philipp Plein show in February.

While sources close to the show insisted that Trump wasn’t actually invited, the claims were so vicious that Whoopi Goldberg came to Trump’s defense and announced on The View that she’d be happy to sit next to Trump at a fashion show.

“You know what, Tiffany,” Goldberg said. “I’m supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m coming to sit with you. Because nobody’s talking politics. You’re looking at fashion! She doesn’t want to talk about her dad! She’s looking at the fashion!”

Trump then jumped on Twitter to say thanks.

That was the last we heard of Trump during February’s fashion week. But does this great unrequited love affair stop here, with Trump and Goldberg in a friendly, supportive embrace? Of course not. Just this week, Trump fell victim to yet another embarrassment at this NYFW, which is still going on in New York City.

It was reported that Trump really, really, really wanted to go to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party — and for good reason. Anyone who’s anyone, from Gigi Hadid to Kim Kardashian West to Nicki Minaj, was gonna be there. So naturally, Trump wanted in.

However, her publicist didn’t email Harper’s Bazaar to get an invite. They instead emailed Harper’s Magazine, which calls itself “the oldest general-interest monthly in America” that “explores the issues that drive our national conversation, through long-form narrative journalism and essays.”

Tiffany Trump at the Dennis Basso show during NYFW in February 2017 Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Marla Maples, left, and Tiffany Trump at the Taoray Wang show at NYFW in February Christopher Smith/AP

The exact email to Harper’s Magazine vice president of public relations Giulia Melucci read as follows: “Hi, I wanted to email on behalf of the First Daughter Tiffany Trump. She is in town for NYFW (New York Fashion Week) and attending a few events. She would love to possibly attend the Bazaar Icons party. Please let me know if this could be accommodated.”

In a statement to the New York Daily News, Melucci said that she sympathized with Trump.

“I was tempted to create a Harper’s Magazine fashion icon event just so we could host her,” she said. “Think Byzantine art, Jesus and the Madonna, the original one!”

As enticing as that might sound, that party was not organized, and Trump never ended up getting to the real Icons Party. She has only popped up at NYFW this season once, for a show by Taoray Wang, who’s a favorite designer of hers.

Tiffany Trump at the Taoray Wang NYFW show in September 2017 Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Now at this point, you may be slamming your fists on your desk, screaming “Leave Tiffany alone! Leave Tiffany alone!” What has she done, after all? She’s no power player within the White House like Ivanka or any of her other step-siblings, and is barely ever even seen at the White House, to be quite honest. And yet the press loves to find these stories of Trump just not fitting into NYFW the way that she’d like.

There are several reasons to consider why she really might not be able to fit in though. Some of the most powerful fashion brands and even PR agencies remain at odds with the Trump administration — and everyone linked to it in any way.

According to one director at an international public relations agency — one who helped seat Trump at a Philipp Plein NYFW show — this hesitancy around her boils down to her relationship with her dad.

Tiffany Trump at the Mara Hoffman NYFW show in 2014 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

“It’s because she’s Trump’s daughter, that’s it really!” the director, who wishes to remain anonymous, said. “That’s why people don’t like her! Unfortunately she’s become a victim of her father’s shenanigans.”

For Mark Silver, the founder of Factory PR, a fashion and lifestyle public relations company, the discomfort is, yet again, because of her last name.

“The fashion community should be allergic to everything Trump,” Silver said in an interview. “Fashion is often built with the talents of the shunned creative kids — LGTBQ folks; immigrants — who have only recently been accepted and given rights. While I doubt Tiffany is involved at all, accepting Tiffany or any Trump into the fashion fold is counter to the freedom fashion promotes.”

Tiffany Trump at the Vivienne Tam show at NYFW in February 2017 Monica Schipper/Getty Images

But not everyone is anti-Tiffany. The good people over at Philipp Plein, the designer whose show started this whole NYFW vs. Tiffany rumor, doesn’t think fashion should snub Trump.

“Philipp Plein doesn’t agree that Tiffany should be seen as a divisive celebrity, but rather a young girl who likes fashion and enjoys a good party,” a Plein spokesperson said in an email. “It would be unfair to hold her responsible for the actions of her father or any of her family members.”

“Philipp Plein is a fashion designer, not a politician, and he thinks that it is wrong to try to bring politics into a fashion event,” the spokesperson continued. “He did not for a moment think that Tiffany’s presence would have taken away any attention from his show.”

Yet it kinda did.