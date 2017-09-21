Mic Wakeup: Health care vote inches closer, Puerto Rico takes a hit and more wise words from Clinton

It’s Thursday, Sept. 21. Here are three things you need to know.

Seriously, this health care vote is imminent

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is ready to bring a health care bill to a vote, a spokesperson for the Kentucky senator announced Wednesday.

“It is the leader’s intention to consider Graham-Cassidy on the floor next week,” the spokesperson told Politico.

The bill, which was co-authored by Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, doesn’t appear to be the change people were looking for, but instead will likely drastically cut the role the federal government plays in health care. As Mic reported, an analysis of the bill showed that states could lose millions in federal funding under the Graham-Cassidy bill. Arizona, for example, could lose at least $1 billion.

What to watch for: Late night host Jimmy Kimmel is personally taking on the health care fight on his show, and the gloves are coming off.

Puerto Rico will need serious help, and serious money, to recover from Hurricane Maria

A boy and a girl stare at the camera from their house after Hurrciane Maria hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico. Carlos Giusti/AP

On Wednesday, Hurricane Maria, a category 4 storm, barreled across Puerto Rico, a commonwealth territory of the United States.

The storm ravaged the land and left the entirety of the island without power. To make matters much, much worse, Puerto Rico was already in financial ruin before the storm hit and may now never be able to recover.



Between a housing crisis, a debt crisis and a mass exodus of residence for the mainland, recovering will not only be hard but may in fact be overwhelming for the territory that just this year voted to become the 51st state.

Hillary Clinton talks sexism in politics with Mic

While on tour for her new book What Happened, Hillary Clinton stopped by the Mic offices for a roundtable discussion with our editors to talk about the campaign and her life since, and to dole out wisdom to any woman asking for it. Like, for example, Amber Rose, who asked about sexism in politics.

And Sophia Bush, who asked the former secretary of state about what the progressive movement needs now.

Where can I watch more? Mic’s full interview with Clinton will be up soon.