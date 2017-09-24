A running list of people from the world of major league sports protesting after Trump’s comments

President Donald Trump is going after the world of major league sports — and it’s fighting back.

The president sparked controversy Friday after he suggested that National Football League team owners should fire players who choose not to stand during the national anthem in protest of social injustice and racial inequality, calling them “sons of bitches.”

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the act of protest in 2016, and other players who have recently protested include Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett and multiple players from the Cleveland Browns.

But the NFL hasn’t been the only sport the president has targeted. In a Saturday morning tweet, the president attacked Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors after the basketball player said he didn’t want to visit the White House, saying that Curry’s invitation to the commander in chief’s residence had been “withdrawn.”

Trump’s divisive comments have now sparked a wave of condemnation from those in major league sports, with many speaking out in solidarity with those protesting — or choosing to “take a knee” themselves. Here’s a running list of people from the world of major league sports who have visibly protested in the wake of Trump’s recent comments.

Players

Jacksonville Jaguars: During the first NFL game to take place after Trump’s Friday speech, Jaguars players joined together in an act of solidarity to protest Trump’s comments at London’s Wembley Stadium. Players who took a knee include Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell, Malik Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, Yannick Ngakoue and Dante Fowler, ESPN reported, while the other players stood and linked arms.

Jacksonville Jaguars kneel and link arms in protest during the national anthem during the NFL International Series match between Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sept. 24. Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens also acted in protest during the Wembley game. Ten players took a knee, ESPN reported: Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley, Tim Williams, Tyus Bowser, Za’Darius Smith, Mike Wallace, Carl Davis, Tony Jefferson, Anthony Levine and Lardarius Webb.

Denver Broncos: Thirty-two Broncos players kneeled during the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills, ESPN reported, including team captains Von Miller and Demaryius Thomas, while players Virgil Green and Shaquil Barrett stood and raised a fist.

New York Giants: Players Damon Harrison, Olivier Vernon and Landon Collins kneeled before the team’s game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, while other players stood with their arms locked, according to ESPN.

Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles players, with the exception of Mychal Kendricks, linked arms before their game against the Giants, ESPN reported. Safety Malcolm Jenkins raised his fist, continuing an act of protest he has done since last season, and was joined by Torrey Smith and Marcus Johnson, who also raised their fists, and Chris Long, who placed an arm around Jenkins in support.

Philadelphia Eagles player Malcolm Jenkins, center, raises his fist during the national anthem before a game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 24. Matt Rourke/AP

Atlanta Falcons: Defensive linemen Grady Jarrett and Dontari Poe took a knee before the team’s game Sunday against the Detroit Lions, as the other players linked arms in solidarity.

Detroit Lions: Eight players, including Ameer Abdullah and Tahir Whitehead, took a knee for the anthem during the team’s game against the Falcons, while most of the other players stood and linked arms in solidarity. Eric Ebron was the only player not to participate in the protest, ESPN noted.

Cleveland Browns: Around 20 Browns players kneeled during the anthem Sunday for their game against the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN noted, as the rest stood and linked arms in solidarity.

Indianapolis Colts: Players who took a knee during the team’s game against the Browns included Matt Hazel, Jabaal Sheard, Malik Hooker, Darius Butler, Rashaan Melvin, Jon Bostic, Tarell Basham and Al Woods, while other players linked arms.

Minnesota Vikings: Many Vikings players linked arms before the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Players who did not take part in the protest included Dalvin Cook, Latavius Murray, C.J. Ham and members of the team’s offensive line.

Houston Texans: Texans players linked arms before the team’s game against the Patriots, marking the first time any of the team’s current players had participated in an act of protest, according to ESPN.

New England Patriots: Approximately 20 players kneeled during the anthem before the team’s Sunday game against the Texans, as other players linked arms. Quarterback Tom Brady put one hand over his heart while linking the other with his fellow players.

New England Patriots players kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sept. 24. Michael Dwyer/AP

New York Jets: Every single Jets player linked arms during the national anthem prior to the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins, ESPN noted.

New Orleans Saints: Adrian Peterson, Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan, Sheldon Rankins, Alex Okafor, Kenny Vaccaro, Rafael Bush, Chris Banjo and Brandon Coleman sat on the bench during the national anthem prior to the team’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Players Thomas Morstead, Marshon Lattimore, Craig Robertson and Coby Fleener stood next to the sitting players and put their hands on their shoulders in support.

Miami Dolphins: Four Dolphins players — Kenny Stills, Laremy Tunsil, Maurice Smith and Julius Thomas — kneeled before the team’s game against the Jets, and several players wore T-shirts reading “#ImWithKaep” during warm-ups, referring to Colin Kaepernick. The other teammates linked arms during the national anthem, ESPN reported.

Laremy Tunsil #67, Maurice Smith #27 and Julius Thomas #89 kneel with Jarvis Landry #14 of the Miami Dolphins during the national anthem prior to an NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 24. Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills: Bills players who kneeled before the team’s game against the Broncos included LeSean McCoy, Jordan Matthews, Ryan Davis, Shaq Lawson, Lorenzo Alexander, Shareece Wright, Leonard Johnson, Cedric Thornton, Marcell Dareus and Mike Tolbert, who wore a T-shirt for warm-ups reading “Everyone vs. injustice.” The entire team also moved 10 yards toward the center of the field for the anthem, and standing players linked arms or stood behind those kneeling with hands on their shoulders, ESPN noted.

Buffalo Bills players take a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 24. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP

Oakland Raiders: The Raiders’ entire offensive line, which is the only all African-American unit in the NFL, protested during the national anthem before their game on Sunday.

Video of one fan burning all his Raiders’ apparel following the protest quickly went viral.

Washington Redskins: According to the Washington Post, the Redskins released a two-paragraph statement shortly before kickoff. In it, the team lauded football as a unifying force.

“Football has always served as the great unifier, bringing people together to celebrate the values of courage, commitment and achievement,” the statement said. “We are proud of the players, coaches and fans of the Washington Redskins for all that they have done to improve the lives of others in neighborhoods all across our region.”

The Post identified seven Redskins players who took a knee during the national anthem: Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson, Brian Quick, Jordan Reed, Niles Paul, Ryan Anderson and Chris Carter.

Most of the other players stood, linking arms in a line with team owner Daniel Snyder, who — Twitter was quick to point out — donated a million dollars to Trump’s inauguration.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Members of the Steelers, meanwhile, chose to stay in their locker room until after the national anthem was played to avoid the situation altogether, saying in a statement that the team was “not going to be divided by anything said by anyone.”

Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans: When the national anthem played before their game in Nashville, Tennessee, both teams were no where to be found, opting instead to remain in the locker room.

In a statement obtained by the Seattle Times, the Seahawks said: “As a team, we have decided we will not participate in the national anthem. We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country. Out of love for our country and in honor of the sacrifices made on our behalf, we unite to oppose those that would deny our most basic freedoms. We remain committed in continuing to work towards equality and justice for all. Respectfully, the players of the Seattle Seahawks.”

The Titans said: “As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action. Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn’t be misconstrued as unpatriotic.

Cincinnati Bengals: Before their game against the Green Bay Packers, some Bengals players locked arms during the national anthem.

“Football and politics don’t mix easily,” the team said in a statement. “Fans come to NFL games to watch great competition on the playing field and that’s where our focus should be.”

Green Bay Packers: Kevin King, Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks sat out the national anthem in solidarity with the players Trump had ridiculed days prior.

“It was crazy, because here I am, I’m going into my first game starting, and I’m following A.J. Green,” King said of his protest, according to Packers News. “And, of course, I know that. Before the game, I’m thinking about if I should kneel, and that says something there. Of course I’m focused on the game and everything, but in the back of my mind, I’m thinking, ‘What should I do in this situation?’”

Their protest received mixed reviews, ranging from scorn to tepid praise, from Packers fans.

Los Angeles Chargers: According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Melvin Ingram kneeled during the national anthem before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Casey Hawyard and Adrian Phillips clasped their hands in solidarity. Chris McCain, Darius Philon, Brandon Mebane, Damion Square and Tenny Palepoi chose to sit on the bench.

Kansas City Chiefs: Several members of the chiefs took a knee during the anthem, including tight end Travis Kelce and linebacker Justin Houston.

Oakland Athletics: Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first Major League Baseball player to take a knee Saturday. The player said he was kneeling “for the people that don’t have a voice,” adding that after a long deliberation over whether or not to protest, “I finally got to the point where I thought the inequality of man is being discussed, and it’s being practiced from our president.”

Golden State Warriors: While Curry’s decision not to go to the White House may have specifically drawn Trump’s ire, the entire team made the decision not to visit the White House in the wake of the president’s remarks, NBC News noted. Instead, the team will visit Washington, D.C. February to “celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion — the values that we embrace as an organization.”

Team coaches

John Harbaugh: Ravens coach Harbaugh took part in Sunday’s anthem protest at Wembley, standing and locking arms with players and staff.

Doug Marrone: Jaguars coach Marrone joined his players and took a knee during Sunday’s Wembley game against the Ravens, ESPN reported.

Jim Caldwell: Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell linked arms and stood in solidarity before the team’s game Sunday against the Falcons, ESPN reported.

Members of the Detroit Lions take a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on Sept. 24. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Steve Kerr: Warriors coach Kerr led the team’s decision not to visit the White House, calling Trump’s NFL comments “awful” and telling reporters that the team’s values of “inclusion and civil discourse and dignity” were hard to reconcile with Trump’s statements.

New York Jets coaches: Every coach for the Jets stood and linked arms with players prior to the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins, ESPN noted.

Sean McDermott: Buffalo Bills coach McDermott stood in the center of the team’s line and linked arms with players as the anthem played before the team’s game against the Broncos.

Team owners

Shahid Khan: Jaguars owner Khan — who donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration — is believed to be the first NFL team owner to take part in an anthem protest, the Washington Post reported. The team owner said in a statement he “was honored to be arm in arm” the team following Trump’s “divisive and contentious” remarks.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, center, joins arms with players as some kneel down during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 24. Tim Ireland/AP

Jeffrey Lurie: Philadelphia Eagles owner Lurie linked arms with executives, players, police officers and servicemen and -women before the team’s game Sunday against the New York Giants, ESPN reported.

Martha Ford: Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford and her three daughters linked arms with coach Caldwell during the team’s game against the Falcons, ESPN noted.

Mark and Zygi Wilf: The Minnesota Vikings owners linked arms with players and general manager Rick Spielman as the anthem played before the team’s game Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Arthur Blank: Atlanta Falcons owner Blank linked arms with players during the anthem prior to the team’s game against the Lions, ESPN reported.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank stands with his players during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 24. Rick Osentoski/AP

Christopher Johnson: Johnson, the New York Jets’ acting owner, stood and linked arms with players prior to the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Johnson is the younger brother of Woody Johnson, whom Trump appointed as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Stephen Ross: Miami Dolphins owner Ross linked arms with players before their game against the Jets.

Daniel Snyder: Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder linked arms with some of the members of his team who did not take a knee.

Shows of solidarity

Many others in the world of major league sports have openly opposed the president’s comments, even though they haven’t yet been seen visibly protesting themselves.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement Saturday saying Trump’s “divisive” comments “demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL,” while several NFL team owners, including New England Patriots owner and friend of Trump Robert Kraft, have made statements condemning the president’s remarks. Though Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti did not take part in the team’s Sunday protest at Wembley, the team owner said he supports the team’s demonstration “100 percent.”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also showed solidarity for the anthem protests with an Instagram post Sunday morning.

Over in the NBA, several prominent players spoke out against Trump, including Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, who called the president a “bum.” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that while he hoped the Warriors’ White House visit would take place so that the players could “share their views” with Trump, he was “proud” of the team “for taking an active role in their communities and continuing to speak out on critically important issues.”

Though Trump has not yet turned his attention to major league hockey, Blake Wheeler of the Winnipeg Jets also spoke out against the president, decrying his comments as an attack on freedom of speech.

September 25, 2017 10:50 a.m.: This story has been updated.