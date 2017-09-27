Video game companies re-release old games for newer systems all the time. But not Nintendo — they bring back the whole damn console. After the success of 2016’s miniature NES Classic Edition, Nintendo is now reaching into the vault to give the Super Nintendo the same treatment.

Introducing the Super NES Classic Edition, which comes out Sept. 29.

iPhone 7 Plus and SNES Classic Xavier Harding/Mic

Yes, the SNES Classic is tiny. Think about the Super Nintendo you used to own and shrink it to something you can very easily palm or throw in a bag. It’s almost as long as an iPhone 7 Plus and not much longer than its own controller.

Game Boy Color versus SNES Classic Xavier Harding/Mic

SNES Classic Edition review: The games are so, so good

Don’t let its size fool you: Tucked inside the tiny SNES are 21 games. It doesn’t take long for the nostalgia to take effect. Even if you didn’t have a Super Nintendo growing up, the warm and fuzzy feeling hits you immediately.

Along with Star Fox 1 and 2, players gain access to classics like Super Mario World, Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and — potentially the greatest old game of all time — Mega Man X. (You’re the best, Mega Man.)

In addition, Nintendo’s thrown in the unreleased SNES title Star Fox 2, which unlocks after you’ve played the included Star Fox once. For a Super Nintendo title, the game looks impressive, but with the replicated 16-bit graphics, you can still expect to have to squint a bit when chasing down enemies.

‘Star Fox 2’ comes with the SNES Classic console Xavier Harding/Mic

The best part is that Nintendo has once again included suspend states. Like illegal game emulators that you play any game on your computer, you can freeze the game and save it at any spot. The feature was included in the NES Classic as well — and thankfully so, because old games are hard AF.

SNES Classic Edition review: How’s the controller?

The controller looks and feels like the gamepad that shipped with the original SNES. They’re not especially comfortable, but that’s not the point. Luckily, the controller cord is longer than that of the NES Classic.

Nintendo’s tiny console receives power over USB, meaning you can plug it into your wall outlet (with the included wall adapter) or even your laptop for power. With the SNES plugged into your computer and an external monitor, it makes for an envy-inducing desk accessory.

Another bit of good news: Nintendo actually included two controllers this time. (Still, I have to wonder, why not just make them wireless?)

The Nintendo Switch, SNES Classic and Game Boy Color Xavier Harding/Mic

SNES Classic Edition review: The bad

I have a few complaints. Having to sit close to your TV because of the wired controllers is annoying, for one. I also feel like Nintendo is doing a little too much with the legacy console re-releases. Why have a physical console at all? The games are what made me happy while playing the SNES Classic, not the box. The SNES experience should just be a Nintendo Switch app.

SNES Classic Edition review: Is it worth it?

The SNES Classic makes for a fantastic gift. That’s hard to argue against. For $79.99 you get 21 of the console’s best games. If you think you want one, get one soon before Nintendo eventually sells out of these things — we all know it’s coming.