The AAA Girls: Alaska, Willam and Courtney Act talk fashion, feuds, fandom and more

They may have originally risen to prominence on their respective seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but since first joining forces in 2014 for an American Apparel ad, Courtney Act, Willam Belli and Alaska Thunderfuck formed the ultimate girl group: the AAA Girls. This year, they released a single, then an album and now they’ve embarked on a full-blown U.S. tour.

The trio recently stopped by the Mic offices to talk about a wide range of subjects, in a no holds barred interview. Below, some highlights:

How The AAA Girls came to be:

Fashion:

Dating:

Flatulence:

A question from Miss Henny herself, Stacy Lane Matthews:

Wigs:

Willam addressed the recent Emmy nomination controversy

Willam also addressed recent accusations of transphobia

Courtney weighed in:

Willam addressed the ensuing backlash:

Plus, the girls each took a turn speaking to what they love most about one another:

Watch the full, unedited interview below: