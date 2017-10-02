Las Vegas Concert Shooting: At least 50 killed, more than 200 wounded in music festival attack

2 min read
Aaron Morrison
Published
by Aaron Morrison
Las Vegas Concert Shooting: At least 50 killed, more than 200 wounded in music festival attack
A banner hangs on the fence at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after an active shooter was reported in Las Vegas. David Becker/Getty Images
A banner hangs on the fence at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after an active shooter was reported in Las Vegas. David Becker/Getty Images
Aaron Morrison
Published
by Aaron Morrison

At least 58 people have died and more than 500 people have been injured during an ambush attack on a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

A gunman, who law enforcement officials have identified as 64-year-old local resident Stephen Paddock, fired on a crowd of thousands from nearby at a Las Vegas resort, according to multiple news reports.

Paddock has been killed, a Las Vegas police official said.

Source: Las Vegas police/YouTube

Videos of the attack captured outside of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino show people scrambling as bullets rained down on the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The three-day event had been wrapping up with a headlining performance by country singer Jason Aldean. The gunfire interrupted Aldean’s set, and concertgoers are seen in online video footage ducking for cover.

A photo posted by (@) on

The shooting is being considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, eclipsing last year’s mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Oct. 2, 2017, 11:45 a.m.: This story has been updated.

Recommended Video

The opioid crisis is killing America

News
Oct. 26, 2017

In Other News