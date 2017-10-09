On Thursday, the New York Times published a report surfacing decades of sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Since that story was released, Weinstein’s high-profile advisers quit, his company ousted him and three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep excoriated him.

But in the wake of the story, Weinstein’s nearly 17 years of federal campaign contributions to the Democratic party — which total over $2 million, according to Business Insider — have become a political hot potato as Democrats distance themselves from the disgraced Hollywood producer who has funded their ambitions.

On Thursday, the Republican National Committee issued a statement urging its rival party to stand by its purported values and give any money received from Weinstein to charity.

“During three decades’ worth of sexual harassment allegations, Harvey Weinstein lined the pockets of Democrats to the tune of three quarters of a million dollars,” the statement said. “If Democrats and the DNC truly stand up for women like they say they do, then returning this dirty money should be a no-brainer.”

Here’s a running list of all the Democrats who have returned some portion of Weinstein’s donations to them through the years.

The Democratic National Committee

Tom Perez, chairman of the DNC. Paul J. Richards/Getty Images

In a statement, the DNC announced Friday that it would donate $30,000 of the $300,000 it received from Weinstein to groups that support Democratic women in politics, such as Emily’s List. The DNC’s decision to donate only a small portion of the money drew the ire of Republicans, some of whom characterized the gesture as an attempt by Dems to recirculate tainted money within their own party, rather than donating it to charities.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a rally of hundreds of union members. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Cuomo announced on Friday that the $50,000 Weinstein donated to his 2018 gubernatorial campaign would instead be given to organizations that support women’s rights. At the time of the announcement, it was unclear which organizations those would be.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan

Sen. Debbie Stabenow talks with reporters following the Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Michigan senator told BuzzFeed that Stabenow would donate $4,800 she received from Weinstein to charity.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California

Sen. Kamala Harris speaks during a rally for the Dream Act at the US Capitol. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Harris said Thursday she would give $5,000 she received from Weinstein to women’s rights nonprofit Equal Rights Advocates, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota

Sen. Al Franken reads during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid. Alex Brandon/AP

After the Minnesota GOP urged Franken to give back the nearly $20,000 he received from Weinstein, the senator said he would donate some portion of that money to Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center, according to Minnesota Star Tribune.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Sen. Elizabeth Warren questions Wells Fargo CEO and president Timothy Sloan. Susan Walsh/AP

According to her spokesperson, Warren will be giving $5,000 she received from Weinstein to Casa Myrna, which is Boston’s “largest provider of services to domestic violence victims,” the Boston Globe reported.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

Sen. Cory Booker, right, outside Mercer County Community College. Mel Evans/AP

Booker’s office affirmed Friday it would donate $7,800 the senator received from Weinstein to the New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault, which “represents rape crisis centers in each of the state’s 21 counties, and advocates for legislation centered on rape survivors,” according to USA Today.

Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

The Washington Examiner reported Thursday that Leahy would donate $2,700 he received from Weinstein to charity.

Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico

Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico discusses the potential of high-energy laser weapons systems. Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

Heinrich’s 2018 re-election campaign said it would give the $5,400 it received from Weinstein to a nonprofit.

“Women shouldn’t have to face sexual harassment at work,” Heinrich’s campaign said, according to Variety. “Martin is giving Mr. Weinstein’s donation to Community Against Violence.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, makes a phone call. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Blumenthal said he would donate $2,700 he received from Weinstein to the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence, according to WTNH.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut

Ranking subcommittee member Rep. Rosa DeLauro speaks during hearings on President Donald Trump’s first budget. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

According to WTNH, DeLauro will donate $1,000 she received from Weinstein to the Domestic Violence Services of Greater New Haven.

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York discusses the latest GOP tax plan. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Minority Leader Schumer will donate all the money he received from Weinstein — totaling $16,200, according to BuzzFeed — to charity.

“Sen. Schumer is donating all of the contributions to several charities supporting women,” the senator’s spokesperson said.

Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania

Sen. Bob Casey speaks during a news conference on health care. Alex Wong/Getty Images

According to BuzzFeed, Casey will give $2,190 he received from Weinstein to the Women’s Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York arrives to hear testimony before the US Senate Committee on Armed Services. Ron Sachs/AP

A senior adviser for Gillibrand told BuzzFeed that the New York senator would give all $11,800 she has ever received from Weinstein to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network — and encouraged Republicans to join her in donating to them.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Alex Brandon/AP

According to GoLocal, a news outlet serving Providence, the senator will donate Weinstein’s campaign contribution of $1,000 to charity.

“The Senator’s campaign is donating Mr. Weinstein’s $1,000 contribution from 2011 to Day One, a Providence organization that supports victims of sexual assault,” Meaghan McCabe, Whitehouse’s spokesperson, said.

This is a running list that will be updated as more Democrats announce they will donate money the received from Weinstein to charity.