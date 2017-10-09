The cost of drag: Famous queens get real about the high price of their passion

Mic went to RuPaul’s DragCon in New York City and asked some of the most celebrated queens about the cost, both monetary and personal, of doing drag.

“It ruins your body, it alienates you, it changes the hours you wake up, the hours you go to sleep,” RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen said. “Drag is a labor of love. You do it because you love it, ’cause it does cost you a lot.“

Watch Bob the Drag Queen, Trixie Mattel, Milk, Kim Chi and Ginger Minj respond to the question, “What is the cost of drag?”