Mic Wakeup: Meryl Streep tears into Weinstein, customers boycott Dove and ESPN suspends Jemele Hill

Just because Tuesday is technically Monday’s sequel doesn’t mean it has to be worse than the original. Here are three stories you need to read to start your day off right on Oct. 10.

Meryl Streep speaks out on Weinstein allegations

Actress Meryl Streep gestures to actress Diane Keaton in the audience during the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute. Chris Pizzello/AP

On Monday, three-time Academy Award-winner Meryl Streep tore into producer Harvey Weinstein over the allegations of sexual harassment and predatory behavior surfaced in a bombshell New York Times report published Thursday. She pulled no punches in excoriating the Hollywood mogul for his alleged “disgraceful” behavior.

She’s not alone: Fellow female actors Julianne Moore, Lena Dunham, America Ferrera and more have vehemently condemned Weinstein. Here’s what they all had to say.

ESPN suspends Jemele Hill

Jemele Hill attends ESPN: The Party 2017 held on Friday, Feb. 3, in Houston. John Salangsang/AP

In a statement Monday, ESPN announced it has suspended anchor Jemele Hill for violating the network’s social media guidelines. The social media post in question was likely a tweet in which Hill seemed to suggest that football fans who did not like Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones’ comments on protests during the national anthem should boycott the team’s advertisers. Hill later clarified that she was not calling for a boycott.

Hill recently found herself in the crosshairs of conservative America when, in September, she called President Donald Trump a white supremacist. Shortly after, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called for her to be fired.

Customers boycott Dove following racially insensitive ad

Dove had to pull this ad. Dove

On Saturday, beauty brand Dove posted a three-second video advertisement on its Facebook page. A still from the ad, which shows a black woman lifting off her shirt and becoming a white woman, went viral.

The ad ignited a firestorm on social media, with many outraged would-be customers pressuring the company into pulling the ad. By Monday, the backlash had culminated into a full-on customer boycott.

What’s next for the beauty brand mired in scandal? What do former customers want to see the company do to take accountability for its ad? Take a look.