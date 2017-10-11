Ever since the New York Times and the New Yorker broke stories this week reporting that multiple women have accused the film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, abuse and assault, more and more women in Hollywood have stepped forward with their own harrowing stories.

Today, model and actress Cara Delevingne opened up about her own alleged encounter with Weinstein, which she wrote began with a disturbing phone call.

Cara Delevingne at the London premiere of her film ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ Chris J. Ratcliffe/Getty Images

“When I first started to work as an actress, I was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media,” Delevingne wrote on Instagram. “It was a very odd and uncomfortable call... I answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that if I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I’d never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood.”

A photo posted by (@) on

Delevingne wrote that, a few years later, she encountered him again. This time it was in person, in a meeting for an upcoming film she was interested in. After allegedly bragging about the women he’d slept with in Hollywood during the meeting, Delevigne wrote that Weinstein invited her to his room.

“I felt very powerless and scared but didn’t want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation,” she wrote. “When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction.”

Delevingne wrote that she got up, sang in an attempt to change the conversation, and then tried to leave. Before leaving the room, Weinstein allegedly tried to kiss her on the lips. Since that moment, Delevingne wrote that she’s felt immense guilt.

Cara Delevingne Mic/Getty Images

“I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened,” Delevingne wrote. “Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn’t deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out... I didn’t want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know, but no one had said anything because of fear.”

Delevingne wrote that she is opening up now, in part, because she wants to rid women like her of any guilt they may feel.

A photo posted by (@) on

“I want women and girls to know that being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth,” Delevingne wrote in a subsequent post. “In every industry, and especially in Hollywood, men abuse their power using fear and get away with it. This must stop. The more we talk about it, the less power we give them. I urge you all to talk and to the people who defend these men, you are part of the problem.”