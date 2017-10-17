Trump’s drug czar nominee withdraws after explosive CBS/‘Washington Post’ report

Rep. Tom Marino (R-Pa.), President Donald Trump’s nominee for drug czar, withdrew his name from consideration Tuesday following an explosive CBS News/Washington Post report that showed he helped push a law that fueled the opioid crisis.

“Rep. Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “Tom is a fine man and a great congressman!”

The withdrawal comes a day after Trump refused to express confidence in Marino.

Trump said he still needed to review the report, but that if he thought it was even “1% negative” that he would “make a change.”

According to the CBS News/Washington Post report, Marino shepherded a bill that prevented the Drug Enforcement Agency from limiting the number of prescription narcotics on the market.

Marino helped pass the bill after receiving thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from the drug industry.



