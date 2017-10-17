Report: Bob Weinstein, producer and younger brother of Harvey, accused of sexual harassment

In the wake of a scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct toward women, an executive producer for a television series produced by the Weinstein Company has accused Bob Weinstein, Harvey’s younger brother and TWC’s co-founder, of sexually harassing her, Variety reported Tuesday.

According to the report, Amanda Segel, showrunner for a now-canceled adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Mist,” accused Weinstein of multiple unsolicited “romantic overtures” toward her during production of the series.

The alleged harassment continued for three months until a lawyer for Segel notified TWC that she would leave the show if Weinstein did not relent, Variety reported.

Speaking to the publication, Segel said that one rejection should have been enough for Weinstein.

“‘No’ should be enough,” the producer said. “After ‘no,’ anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn’t want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that ‘no’ is enough from now on.”

In a statement, a representative for Weinstein acknowledged that he and Segel attended a dinner together in 2016, but denied that he engaged in any inappropriate behavior.

“Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in LA in June 2016,” the statement to Variety begins. “He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made,” the statement said.

Segel’s accusation against Bob Weinstein comes more than a week after a New York Times exposé surfaced decades of allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein. As a result of that bombshell report, the elder Weinstein was ousted from the company. Bob Weinstein is currently the head of the company.

According to TWC’s website, the younger Weinstein is the current co-chairman of the company.