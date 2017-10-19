Google Maps is going to space. Here’s everywhere in the universe you can visit.

After Google Maps’ latest update, you can do a lot more than get directions to the new neighborhood taco joint.

In fact, you can leave the confines of our planet entirely, traveling virtually to 16 different planets and other locations within our solar system. For many of these locations, Google used photography from the spacecraft Cassini, which took thousands of pictures as it traveled from Earth to Saturn.

With Google Maps, you see what it looks like aboard the International Space Station. Google

“Twenty years ago, the spacecraft Cassini launched from Cape Canaveral on a journey to uncover the secrets of Saturn and its many moons,” Google’s news release reads. “During its mission, Cassini recorded and sent nearly half a million pictures back to Earth, allowing scientists to reconstruct these distant worlds in unprecedented detail. Now you can visit these places — along with many other planets and moons — in Google Maps right from your computer.”

To start planet hopping, all you have to do is visit Google Maps like you would normally, swap to satellite view, and zoom out until you see Earth as though you’re an astronaut floating through space. Or, if you’re lazy, you can just click here.

The full list of places you can visit using Google Maps, along with a snapshot of each, is listed below.

Mercury

Mercury in Google Maps Google

Venus

Venus in Google Maps Google

International Space Station

The diagram of the ISS offers details about the equipment astronauts use when they’re aboard it Google

Moon

Earth’s moon in Google Maps Google

Mars

Mars in Google Maps Google

Ceres

Ceres, a dwarf planet located between Mars and Jupiter, in Google Maps Google

Io

Io, a volcanic moon of Jupiter, in Google Maps Google

Europa

Europa, an icy moon of Jupiter, in Google Maps Google

Ganymede

Ganymede, a moon of Jupiter larger than Mercury and Pluto, in Google Maps Google

Mimas

Mimas — Saturn’s small, crater-filled moon — in Google Maps. Google

Enceladus

Enceladus, Saturn’s moon with an underground ocean, in Google Maps Google

Dione

Dione, one of Saturn’s small moons, in Google Maps Google

Rhea

Rhea, a “small, cold, airless” moon of Saturn, on Google Maps Google

Titan

Titan, the solar system’s second-largest moon, in Google Maps Google

Iapetus

Iapetus, Saturn’s moon with a “yin and yang” appearance from its atmosphere, on Google Maps Google

Pluto