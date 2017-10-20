Target introduces adaptive clothing for kids with disabilities

On the heels of Tommy Hilfiger’s collections for children with disabilities and its first adaptive collection for adults, Target is now investing in clothing for kids and toddlers with disabilities in mind too.

Coming from one of Target’s most popular kidswear brands, Cat & Jack, which debuted sensory-friendly pieces over the summer, this 40-piece adaptive collection includes pieces with side and back snap and zip closures, zip-off shoulders and hidden openings for abdominal access, with caretakers in mind.

A selection of Target’s adaptive collection Target

“We created Cat & Jack to be a go-to brand for kids’ clothing that reflects the wants and needs of both kids and parents,” Julie Guggemos, the senior vice president of product design and development at Target, said in an email. “In its first year, Cat & Jack surpassed the two billion dollar mark, and guests love the design, quality and value the brand offers. We heard from our guests — and members of our own team — that there’s a need for adaptive clothing for kids that is both fashionable and affordable so the Cat & Jack team set out to create just that.”

Outerwear with side openings and zip-off sleeves to help make dressing easier for kids who are lying down or sitting Target

Bodysuits with convenient hidden openings for abdominal access Target

Long-sleeve fleece sweatshirts with a hidden opening for abdominal access Target

Indeed, Cat & Jack is incredibly affordable, with plenty of T-shirts less than $10, which makes this collection likely far more accessible than Tommy Hilfiger’s, which has T-shirts starting around $20. According to Target, most of its items will be under $19.99.

Cat & Jack’s sensory-friendly landing page Target

“As we continue to evolve and expand the brand, I’m proud we’re focused on making sure our designs help all kids feel comfortable and confident to take on their day and be their best selves,” Guggemos said.

The collection arrives at Target.com on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Oct. 26, 11:30 a.m.: This post has been updated.