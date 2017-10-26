This British politician painted his nails red — and it wasn’t just in the name of looking fierce

Before taking part in a debate in the House of Commons on Thursday in London, British member of Parliament Darren Jones donned a suit and tie as if it were any other day — but then he painted his nails a bright shade of red.

The red nails, which a few of his fellow members of parliament donned too, are a nod to Unseen, a charity working to end modern slavery. The Let’s Nail It campaign aims to raise awareness around human trafficking (which, it has been reported, occurs in some nail bars in the United Kingdom) via posting pictures of your painted nails with information about how to spot and report concerning activity.

Before Jones, the Let’s Nail It campaign was taken on by the Avon and Somerset Constabulary, which had police officers painting their nails in an effort to call attention to human trafficking and its signs. In response to the campaign though, the police department experienced some backlash.

That’s part of the reason Jones painted his nails Thursday. He was supporting the Avon and Somerset police while debating a review of the Modern Slavery Act in Parliament.

During his own speech, he said the slavery “continues unseen.”

“I share other members’ concerns that the papers have reported a backlash against Avon and Somerset Constabulary for wanting to raise this issue on social media in a way that communicates to people in their daily lives to keep an eye out for where they see these activities happening,” he said, according to BuzzFeed. “And so with thanks to my honorable friends ... I too very proudly paint my nails today in support of the Let’s Nail It campaign for Avon and Somerset police.”

Mic has reached out to Jones for comment, but in the meantime, we just hope he figured out how to get it off.