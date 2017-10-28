White nationalist rally in Tennessee canceled amid massive counterprotester turnout

A “white lives matter” rally in Tennessee was canceled Saturday afternoon after white nationalists were vastly outnumbered by counterprotesters, leading to confrontations between the two groups.

The canceled white nationalist rally in Mufreesboro was to be the second of the day in Tennesseee.

At the first, in Shelbyville, white nationalists were drowned out by counterprotesters blasting the music of Beyoncé and Bob Marley and the speeches of Martin Luther King Jr.

The 30 or so white nationalists who arrived for the second rally in Murfreesboro were met by about 600 counterprotesters, according to the Tennesseean.

The League of the South, which got the permit for the rally, evidently called it off a little after 3 p.m. local time.