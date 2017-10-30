Mic Wakeup: Trump’s new record low, NFL players protest and #MeToo rallies in France

Here are three stories for Monday, Oct. 30 to get your morning started:

Trump’s record low

President Donald Trump speaks during an event. Evan Vucci/AP

Yuge. Bigly. Best. These are words you cannot use to describe President Donald Trump’s approval rating, which hit a new, historic low on Sunday with an astonishingly dismal 38% of voters approving of the president’s job performance. And that’s not even the worst part.

#MoiAussi

Demonstrators hold placards reading “Sexism, that is not my gender,” left, and “125 women killed in 2016,” right, during a demonstration in Marseille on Sunday. Claude Paris/AP

In 11 cities across France, feminists and their allies rallied to protest crimes against women, according to the Associated Press.

19-year-old Marion Muller, a protester, summed it up best: “It’s not just a hashtag, street harassment, it’s something that all women live,” she said.

This is what it looked like.

Houston Texans kneel in protest of team owner

Houston Texans NFL football team owner Robert McNair arrives for meetings at the league headquarters in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Richard Drew/AP

During a closed-door meeting on Oct. 17, Houston Texans team owner Bob McNair said of the protesting National Football League players: “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

Though McNair apologized for his offensive remarks, the damage had been done: The team owner set into motion a planned protest of the national anthem ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

This is what that protest looked like.