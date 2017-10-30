Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2017: The good, the bad and the “well, they certainly tried that”

If you were on social media for even 10 seconds this weekend, you know that lots and lots of celebrities were going crazy over Halloween. Plenty came up with more than one costume and Instagrammed the night away. And to think, it’s not even Halloween yet.

Thankfully, we’re not seeing any costumes that are offensive this year, which is so refreshing. But that’s not to say every costume has been good. Plenty have been rather phoned in, to put it lightly.

We’ll be adding more costumes as they appear, but here’s a list of the good, bad and the, well, “they tried it” celebrity Halloween costumes thus far.

The Good

Kim Kardashian West as Cher

Kardashian West was not messing around this Halloween, going as three different music icons, starting with Cher.

Kim Kardashian West as Aaliyah

Kim Kardashian West as Madonna, with sister Kourtney Kardashian as Michael Jackson

Zoë Kravitz and boyfriend Karl Glusman as Fight Club characters

We live for an not-obvious movie reference.

Ramona Singer as Britney Spears

Look up “legendary” in the dictionary, and you’ll see these images.

Kaia Gerber as Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface

We really don’t even deserve this.

Will Poulter as Sid from Toy Story

Don’t act like you hadn’t seen the resemblance before.

Adele as a very beautiful clown

A queen, as always.

Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh as the crystal King and Queen

Luxury.

Demi Lovato as Selena

Big props for accuracy on this one.

Gwyneth Paltrow as “the head” in Seven

We’d never guess that this would be her costume, so props for unpredictability.

Kristen Bell as Elsa in Frozen

A bit obvious, given Bell voices Anna in the movie, but this is a cute dress.

Nas as Richard Pryor

Loving the originality.

Busy Philipps as Hedwig from Hedwig and the Angry Inch

That makeup is divine.

The Bad

Lala as a bunny

Just too simple.

Adam Levine as ... a woman?

What is this?

Isla Fisher as a unicorn after a long, long night

This is something we dressed up as in college.

Karlie Kloss as Marilyn Monroe

Just boring, though she does look gorgeous.

They tried it

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa as handmaids

It’s not that this is a bad costume, it’s just that we already feel like it’s so overdone this year.

Lauren Conrad as Cruella de Vil

If you want to commit to an outfit like this, you need to get the right coat.

Rita Ora as Poison Ivy

Who? That’s all.

Colton Haynes as a f*cked up Marge Simpson

If you’ve got to sponsor your Halloween costume, that says a lot. Have some respect for Marge.