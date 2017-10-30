President Donald Trump reportedly plans to play it safe with his pick to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve: According to the New York Times, Trump is expected to go with Jerome Powell, a current member of the Fed’s board of governors who has long been seen as the frontrunner. Though Times journalist Maggie Haberman added the caveat in a tweet that the president may still “change course.”

A spokeswoman for the Federal Reserve contacted by Mic couldn’t confirm or deny the report, and the White House said it did not have an announcement at this time, but media reports suggest a pick will be announced on Thursday, according to CNBC.

Because it’s such an important job, Presidents sometimes choose to reappoint the pick of their predecessors. For example, President Barack Obama reappointed former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, who was appointed to the job by former President George W. Bush. And former President Bill Clinton reappointed Alan Greenspan, who was first given the job by former President Ronald Reagan. This tradition, coupled with current stock market highs, led some to believe Trump might reappoint Yellen to the job.

“It’s almost counterintuitive to make a change at this point,” said Bankrate analyst Mark Hamrick — with the added caveat that Trump may still change his mind: “Stock prices are at record levels, the economy is doing as well as it has since the expansion began.”

Indeed, one reason why Powell reportedly emerged as a frontrunner for the nomination was in part because of a fear that alternatives could roil the stock market. Powell has also mostly voted in line with Yellen, meaning the appointment gives Trump an opportunity to tweak the Fed in his image without laying the foundation for drastic change.

The chair of the Federal Reserve is one of the most powerful appointments a president can make. The Fed is in charge of maximizing employment while keeping prices stable, which it achieves primarily by the raising or lowering the cost of borrowing.

As Mic has previously reported, Powell is a member of the current Fed board of governors — and while he has voted similarly to Yellen, he is a registered Republican who previously worked at private equity firm the Carlyle Group. In a recent CNBC survey, 45% of respondents expected Powell to get the job.

