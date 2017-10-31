Meet the men who iconically recreated the ’90s supermodel squad for Halloween

While some opt for the obvious or uninspired — Karlie Kloss as Marilyn Monroe, Derek Hough as a bear, La La Anthony as a bunny — others go for gold by replicating, with razor-eyed exactness a classic, albeit niche moment in pop culture history.

Such was the case for a quintet of gay New Yorkers who decided to recreate the iconic 1994 Gianni Versace ad campaign featuring supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer, Stephanie Seymour and Nadja Auermann.

Nadja Auermann, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Stephanie Seymour in a 1994 Versace ad Versace

“Donatella inspires us every day,” Jeff Dorsman, the Claudia Schiffer of the group, said in an interview. “We all take Halloween very seriously (Matthew and I make Halloween costume reveal videos every year) and we needed an alternate costume for Friday night (doesn’t everybody need two costumes for Halloween these days?), and this came to mind pretty organically. I suggested the iconic golden looks from this year’s Versace runway show, but ultimately we decided a throwback ‘90s Versace campaign was more fun. After a quick Google, it was a no-brainer that this shot was the one.”

The image was even reposted by Crawford, herself, who deemed them the winners of Halloween (fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell gave her stamp of approval, commenting “Love” on Crawford’s post).

“People were dying when they saw us in the West Village,” David Morán, the Christy Turlington of the group, said in an interview. ”It was my first time ever doing my own drag makeup and I was stopped by a few drag queens, encouraged by two sweet ones to keep doing it and propositioned by one very eager gentleman.”

He added: ”I think it helped our illusion that we already had supermodel proportions to begin with.”

Corey Tuttle, David Morán, Jeff Dorsman and Matthew Barela Jeff Dorsman

Asked who each of their chosen costumes mean them, the fivesome said the following:

Corey Tuttle, aka Nadja Auermann: “I was the Nadja because I’m the tallest with the best legs.”

David Morán, aka Christy Turlington: “Since I’m obviously the prettiest, skinniest, most glamorous and most humble one, it just made sense for me to be Christy Turlington. She’s known for her punctuality (I was only 1.5 hours late) and her elegant, thin nose (which matched mine after a shitload of YouTube contouring tutorials).”

Jeff Dorsman, aka Claudia Schiffer: “I was Claudia because, let’s be honest, I’m the Kim of the group and always front and center.”



Matthew Barela, aka Cindy Crawford: “I chose Cindy ’cause she’s the natural beauty. No contouring needed here, I just showed up with a $15 mole pencil and a dream. Cindy once said, ‘Even I don’t wake up looking like Cindy Crawford,’ and I can relate because I really don’t either! That’s what we have in common — that and great legs.”



Barrett Reeves, aka Stephanie Seymour: “Stephanie Seymour? Don’t know her. Though, I did know I had to be the fab, disinterested one.”