Fatalities reported after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Manhattan

New York police responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon in Lower Manhattan after a truck drove into a bike path, the Associated Press reported, killing several people. According to the AP, witnesses said a vehicle, which appeared to be a Home Depot truck, drove onto the bike path, striking pedestrians and cyclists.

As the NYPD said in a series of tweets, there are several fatalities and injuries. According to the New York Times, six people were killed on the scene and 11 more were injured.

The incident occurred just a few blocks north of One World Trade Center, and close to the city’s Stuyvesant High School. In a tweet, the New York Police Department said the lone suspect is in custody. The suspect is now being treated at a nearby hospital, the New York Times reported.

According to a spokesperson for New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, the mayor had been briefed on the situation and there was no “active threat.” The AP reported that the incident was being investigated as a possible terror attack, citing information from a police official.

Oct. 31, 2017, 5:05 p.m. Eastern: This story has been updated.