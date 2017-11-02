Donald Trump’s Twitter account inexplicably vanished for a few minutes

President Donald Trump’s Twitter account mysteriously disappeared from the internet for a few minutes Thursday night, causing users to wonder if the commander in chief was suspended from his favorite social media platform.

Those who tried to access @realDonaldTrump on Twitter just before 7 p.m. Eastern were met by a “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” message — the hallmark of a page that’s either been deleted or suspended from the platform.

It’s unclear why Trump’s account, along with its 41.7 million followers, disappeared Thursday night.

Trump hadn’t tweeted anything controversial in the minutes leading up to the account’s disappearance.

His most recent tweet was a congratulatory video to Jerome Powell, who he nominated to serve as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Trump’s tweeting is one of his least popular habits.

More than half of voters, or 52%, said Twitter is not an “effective way” to express his views, while 72% said they think Trump’s tweets send the wrong message to world leaders, according to a CNN poll from August.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.