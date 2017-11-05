Report: More than 20 dead in mass shooting at church near San Antonio

A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday and opened fire. The New York Times reported that more than 20 people were killed in the attack. Both CBS News and the Daily Beast identified the suspect as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley.

According to NBC News, police said the suspected gunman, whom they did not immediately identify as Kelley, initially fled the scene of the shooting, but is now dead. Nothing is immediately known about his motive for the attack.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted his condolences to victims of the attack.

“Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act,” Abbott wrote. “Our thanks to law enforcement for their response.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted his gratitude for the state’s “brave first responders.”

“Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene,” Cruz wrote.

President Donald Trump similarly tweeted his prayers to victims of the shooting.

“May God be [with] the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas,” Trump wrote. “The FBI [and] law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Nov. 5, 2017 5:49 p.m.: This story has been updated.