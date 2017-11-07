Election 2017: Live blogging the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial elections

Voters across the country headed to the polls on Tuesday for a handful of gubernatorial, state legislative and local elections — marking the first major Election Day since President Donald Trump was elected a year ago.

The most-watched elections are in New Jersey and Virginia, where voters are selecting their next governor.

Polls in New Jersey close at 8 p.m. Eastern, while polls in Virginia close at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Stay with Mic for updates as results come in. All times are Eastern.

7 p.m.: Polls are closed in Virginia

The polls are now closed in the most high-stakes election of the night.

We’ll keep you posted as votes roll in to give you context about what the returns are indicating.

6:42 p.m.: What to watch as results come in

Polls close in Virginia in less than 20 minutes, and early results could give a misleading picture about the state of the race.

That’s because the more rural, Republican areas of the state report their vote tallies first. So after polls close, Republican Ed Gillespie could have a lead over Democrat Ralph Northam.

Densely populated Northern Virginia, on the other hand, reports later. That’s Northam territory, and it could swing the election results back his way.

Some smart election analysts, including the Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman, have tallied up the vote totals in different pockets of the state they think both candidates need in order to win. You can check out Wasserman’s analysis here.

6:30 p.m.: The stakes

New Jersey’s race appears to be a foregone conclusion, with Democrat Phil Murphy expected to trounce his GOP opponent, Kim Guadagno — as she’s tied to outgoing, extremely unpopular Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

But Virginia looks to be a close race, with Democrat Ralph Northam trying to keep the governor’s mansion in Democratic hands and bolster enthusiasm for the party heading into the 2018 midterm elections.

Polls show Northam with a 3.3% lead in the RealClearPolitics average.

However after Trump’s shocking win in 2016, Democrats are feeling anxious about whether the polling got it right, or if Republican nominee Ed Gillespie will pull off an upset win.