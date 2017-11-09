A Nintendo Switch Hulu app is coming — could Netflix or YouTube be next?

The Nintendo Switch lets you play the company’s latest Mario and Zelda games in your hands or on your TV. Now the gaming giant’s latest handheld device will support the video streaming app Hulu.

In a press release, Nintendo touted new game releases for the Switch, like Doom and Rocket League, arriving on Friday and Tuesday, respectively. Nintendo’s announcement buried the lede by tucking in at the bottom the launch of a Hulu on Switch: one of the device’s first video streaming apps.

Weirdly, Nintendo makes no mention of what date exactly Switch owners can expect Hulu to arrive. The app also doesn’t appear anywhere in the “coming soon” section of Nintendo’s eShop download store.

We’ve reached out to Nintendo for more info and will update this post when we receive word.

Nintendo announcing Hulu’s arrival on the Switch is one of the earliest mentions of an official streaming solution on the console, but it’s not the first. In Japan, Switch owners received an app for NicoNico: a video-sharing site popular in Japan.

The lack of fanfare surrounding the Hulu app’s arrival on Nintendo’s Switch remains odd. Interestingly, the page Nintendo links to in their press release leads nowhere special. Though the “hulu-switch” at the end of the URL is telling.

We’ll likely have to wait for the week of Nov. 13 before we have more info about Nintendo’s Hulu app. The launch of this video streaming service could open a floodgate of other apps, video streaming and otherwise, coming to Nintendo’s device. Which is all fine and good, but call us when we can watch Stranger Things on the Switch.