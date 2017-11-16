Lace up your comfortable shopping shoes because this year’s Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals are looking pretty sweet. While these “doorbuster” offers often sound better than they really are, deal watchers are anticipating some solid discounts this season — if you know where to look.

Indeed, holiday spending is expected to rise by 3.4% over 2016, according to the National Retail Federation, and that may be because the discounts are real: On average, retailers are slashing 37% off regular prices this year, according to a WalletHub analysis. But some stores, like Kohl’s and JCPenney, are offering even better deals of about 66% off.

And while certain retailers aren’t waiting until Black Friday to launch special offers — which means you can skip the madness and still save money — others are staying closed on turkey day and/or Black Friday. REI won’t open for either Thanksgiving or Black Friday, for example, citing lagging customer interest in the shopping day and commercialism being ineffective, Fortune reported.

That said, plenty of retailers plan to keep the lights on and the sales revved both for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Will you need a little fortification to help you make it through the day? You might swing by Barnes and Noble for a free tall hot coffee until 10 a.m. — no purchase necessary.

Once you are caffeinated, it will be time to check out some discounts. Here is your ultimate Black Friday guide — to which stores are open, what top deals they are offering and how to squeeze additional savings out of every purchase, using coupons. Happy deal hunting!

The best leaked Black Friday and Thanksgiving deals around

Some retailers are keeping their Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals a secret for now, but others have leaked discounts that begin on Thanksgiving and continue through the holiday weekend. For instance, Best Buy, Macy’s and Target have all released their ads already.

To help you find the best deals — not just the so-so ones — we used analyses from Consumer Reports and DealNews, along with the retailers’ own advertisements. Here’s a sneak peek of what you can get on sale during the holiday shopping weekend:

Black Friday TVs

Amazon: Amazon deals are looking strong this year, according to DealNews. DealNews predicted a price drop of about $210 on a 49 inch 4K LED TV; Amazon is selling this set for about $160. Another deal to consider is the 32 inch 720p TV for about $70.

Best Buy: You can save $350 on a Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV for a final price of $750 and save $400 on a Sony 60-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV for a final price of $600.

BJ’s: You can purchase an LG 28-inch LED HDTV for only $100 or an LG 49-inch LED HDTV for $300; both sets get the stamp of approval from Consumer Reports. Other deals include a 55-inch Samsung curved set for $600 (after getting $300 off) and saving $900 off a Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV for a final price of $1,900.

Kohl’s: You might opt for the 55 inch Haier 4K UHD TV, selling for $300, which was spotted going for $470 at Costco, according to Consumer Reports. An even better deal is the 55-inch Samsung UN55MU6290, regularly priced at about $100, which should be going for $500. Another deal worth exploring is a 49 inch LG 49UJ6300, typically priced about $500, going for $400 as a doorbuster special.

Meijer: You could save about $150 on a Samsung 55-inch Smart LED TV for a final price of $450 or save $220 on a Samsung 50-inch Smart 4K UHD TV for a final price of $480. If you buy a featured Vizio TV, Meijer will give you a coupon worth $100 off your next purchase.

Target: You could pick up a Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD TV for $850, saving $450. You can also save about $200 on the LG 4K UHD TruMotion 55-inch TV for $500.

Walmart: Consumer Reports noted that the discount retailers’ “TV sales are not particularly impressive.” But a few noteworthy models include a 43-inch Vizio 1080p for $198 and a 55-inch Sharp 4K Smart TV for $298.

Black Friday electronics (phones, laptops and more)

Amazon: You can get an Amazon Fire HD 8 16GB tablet with Alexa for $50 (versus $80 now) or the Amazon Fire 7 8GB tablet with Alexa for $30 (versus $50 now). Just looking for a reading device? The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 6” E-Reader is being sold for $90 compared to the $120 current price.

Best Buy: With so many deals it may be hard to spot the best ones, but Consumer Reports did the dirty work for you. Some of their picks include the Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch Windows 10 laptop, currently starting at $530, which will go for $360. You can also save $80 on a Samsung Chromebook with 4GB memory for a final price of about $120 or score an Apple MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch display and 8GB of memory for $800.

Need a new phone? You can save up to $200 on an iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and get an iPhone 6s starting at about $10 a month. You can also save $75 on a Motorola Moto G Plus 5th generation for a final price of $225 or save $100 on a Boost Mobile Samsung Galaxy J7 Perx for a final price of $100.

Costco: If you need a laptop or tablet, check out an Acer 11.6-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook for $200, which typically sells elsewhere for $250 and up, according to Consumer Reports. You can also save $150 on a Lenovo IdeaPad 320 15.6-inch Windows 10 laptop for a final price of $450 or take $350 off the price of an HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Touchscreen Windows 10 laptop for a final price of $800.

Microsoft: Shoppers can save up to $330 on new Surface Pro bundles, or you can purchase an Xbox One S, starting at a price of about $190. You can also save $100 on Windows Mixed Reality headsets and save up to $300 off when you upgrade to a new Windows 10 PC.

Target: How does a free gift card with your purchase sound? Target is offering the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus along with a $250 gift card, DealNews reported, and the Apple Watch Series 1 for $180, for a $70 savings. Also, you can save $60 on an iPhone SE for a final price of only $100. Or check out the Doorbuster Special: Save $60 on a Samsung Galaxy J3 Luna Pro, for a final price of $40.

If you are in the market for a laptop, Target has an HP 11.6-inch Convertible Chromebook priced at about $220, normally $300. And if you’re in the market for an iPad, you can save $120 on an iPad Pro 10.5 inch, starting at $530 (normally $650) or $80 off an iPad 32GB for a final price of $250. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A is only $180, plus you can receive a free $20 Target gift card.

Finally, if getting in shape for 2018 is in your future, consider a fitness tracker: You can take $50 off the price of a Fitbit Alta HR or the Fitbit Charge 2, regularly priced at $150, on sale for about $100. You can also save $50 on the Fitbit Blaze, for a final price of $150.

Walmart: Shoppers can save on both iPhones and Samsung devices, which include saving $70 on an iPhone 6 32GB on Straight Talk Wireless for a final price of about $130 or get $30 off an iPhone SE 32GB on Walmart Family Mobile for a final price of about $100. Walmart is also offering a $300 gift card if you sign a contract for a slew of its iPhones, including the iPhone X.

Or take $100 off the price of a Samsung Galaxy J7 Sky Pro on Straight Talk Wireless for a final price of about $50. See rules and details on activation and purchase requirements.

Need a laptop? You can get $40 off the HP Stream Laptop for a final price of about $180, or you can save $70 on a Samsung Chromebook 3 for a final price of about $120. The iPad 5th Gen 32GB is on sale too for about $250 — a savings of about $80.

Black Friday toys, games and consoles

Best Buy: Looking for a deal on gaming systems? Shoppers should check out the Sony Playstation 4 for $200 or the Xbox One Madden NFL 18 Bundle for $230. If you’re searching for cool collectibles, Best Buy is offering a selection of licensed characters for 25% off. Instead of electronic toys, turn to the WowWee Minion Turbo Dave Robot for $50 and you can also save on the Barbie Play Set for only $8.

JCPenney: You can get some pretty decent deals at JCPenney, including up to 50% off select toys including the Playmobil Carrying Case for $25 and the Disney Collection Deluxe Mac toy for $35. You can find an even deeper discount with the Disney Collection Frozen Castle for $50, which regularly sells for $100. For the little one into Hot Wheels, take 30% off the price.

Kmart: Shoppers should check out Kmart’s doorbuster sales because you can get Barbie Beach or Ballerina dolls for only $2. For the family that likes to game and craft together, check out $5 arts and crafts sets and select games for only $5 each. Or if you want to “go big” this year, you can save $200 on a 12-foot trampoline with enclosure for a final price of $150. You can collect Freecash points from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving by texting FREECASH to 56278.

Target: If your child is still begging for a hoverboard, check out the Jetson V12 all-terrain hoverboard for only about $200, regularly $300. For the gamer in your life, don’t miss the video game deals, which include 50% off select video games. Doorbuster savings for gamers include a Sony Playstation 4 1TB console with one wireless controller for $200 or $15, $25 and $35 games.

Other cool toys include a DJI Spark Mini Drone for $400 and the Singing Machine Remix Hi-Def karaoke system for only $50, regularly priced at $80. Lego lovers can take 50% off all Lego Dimensions starter packs. Other Doorbuster specials include $10 off a Tonka Classic Dump and Loader Truck, 40% off select multipack action figures and $20 off the Sky Viper Stunt Drone.

Walmart: You can save $100 on the Frozen Sleigh 12-Volt Ride-On for about $200. For younger kids, save $10 on Tickle Me Elmo for $15; plus other fun toys are on sale, like Hatchimals Golden Lynx Egg for $50 and Hover-1 Freedom Hoverboard for about $150. Don’t forget about fun, family games like CLUE and Connect 4 for $5 and Pie Face!, Monopoly and Simon for $10.

If you are looking for more video gaming options, you’ll save $100 on the PlayStation 4 1TB Console for $200 or nab the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Controllers for $300. Xbox One X Console is also being offered for $500.

Black Friday clothes

Cult Gaia: Gear up to save 15% off entire site using code: VERYRARE, beginning at 12 a.m. on Black Friday through Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

JCPenney: With the weather turning cold, boots and winter wear could be at the top of your list. Check out women’s boots for only $20, regularly up to $80 — or you can get Nike for the entire family for 25% off. Have a family member going off to college next year or want to show your alma mater some love? Get 50% off college team fleece and apparel for the whole family.

Jules Smith: Shoppers can save some serious money by getting 40% off entire site using code: BLACKFRIYAY from Nov. 23 through Nov. 26, beginning at 11 p.m. Eastern.

Target: You can outfit the kids with holiday pajamas and get everyone in the family some slippers for only $5. Keep everyone warm with men’s and women’s microfleece sleep pants for only $7. More clothing designed to keep your loved ones warm and cozy include women’s sweaters starting at only $10 and men’s and women’s Tech fleece tops for only $15. For the kids, don’t miss girls’ and boys’ tees starting at $5 and toddler leggings and tees for $3.

Walmart: Apparel seekers can score a deal on sleepwear like boys’ and girls’ licensed character sleepwear starting at about $5, plush sleep pants for women at about $5, men’s graphic fleece sleep pants for $6 and slippers for the entire family starting at about $5.

Black Friday housewares and appliances

Amazon: Looking for a better way to monitor your home? Consider checking out the Cloud Cam Indoor Security Camera for $100. Or if entertaining is more on your agenda, try the Echo Plus Device with Philips Hue Bulb for $120.

Best Buy: If you plan to do some remodeling, you can save up to 40% on appliances during the Black Friday weekend. Some deals include saving $700 on the Samsung French Door refrigerator for $1,050 or you can save nearly $300 on a Samsung freestanding gas convection range for $600. Other deals include saving $120 on an LG washer and dryer for $600 each or save $100 on a Nutri Ninja blender for $100.

Mattress Firm: Sprucing up the bedroom? During Black Friday you can receive a Sonos One speaker with select purchases of $800 and above at Mattress Firm. The Sonos speaker deal will be available on Black Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., and is also available online all day on Thursday and Cyber Monday. Get 50% off Beautyrest Recharge Ashaway Queen mattress (only about $375 on Black Friday).

Tappan: Explore the Tappan art collections and get 20% off entire site starting Black Friday through Cyber Monday using code: CYBER20.

Target: If you’ve had your eye on a Google Home device, now’s the time to strike as Target has it on sale for $80, which is one of the lowest prices DealNews has tracked all year. You can also look into Google Home Mini for $30, plus you’ll get a $10 Gift Card.

Cleaning can be a snap when you save $100 on the iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi connected robotic vacuum for $275 or save $60 on a Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind upright vacuum for $70. Houseware savings include $100 off a Ninja Coffee Bar coffee maker with thermal carafe for $100 or score a Threshold chenille or Sherpa throw for $10.

Walmart: Get the house fully wired with a Google Home Mini for $30, which is a $20 savings with a $25 shopping offer, or save $80 on a Netgear Orbi AC2200 Tri-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System. Keep your crew safe and sound and install a Night Owl 4-Camera HD Security System Kit for $150.

Looking to stock up the kitchen? Walmart deals include $10 kitchen appliances like a Farberware Griddle and Crock-Pot 5-Quart Slow Cooker. Plus Walmart’s exclusive, special buy 30-Piece Cookware Set for $94 from the Pioneer Woman. Other home items are the Hotel Style 1,100 Thread Count Sheet Set for $24, Character 5-Piece Twin Bed-in-Bag for $25 and Dyson DC59 Stick Vacuum for $190.

How to increase Black Friday savings with coupons

Discounts not low enough for you? Some retailers allow you to throw in a coupon so you can save even more. Black Friday-only coupons anticipated to go live when holiday store sales commence include those from stores like Bonton, Big Lots, Dicks, Macy’s, JCPenney and more.

Other coupons that are active now can still be applied during Black Friday — like an extra 10% off configurable SMB Notebook and Desktop HP computers and $10 for every $25 spent at Old Navy.

Also, don’t forget to check sites like Ebates, the Krazy Coupon Lady and Offers.com for the latest coupon codes and printable coupons you can apply to your Black Friday shopping.

You can also use money-saving apps to create a more efficient and money-saving Black Friday shopping experience. Download apps like ShopSavvy, Flipp and Price Cruncher to comparison shop and find out where the best deals are.

Here are store hours for retailers open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

While not all stores have yet to post their Black Friday hours, many already have, according to Best Black Friday. Here are the stores that will be open and when. (Unless otherwise noted, these stores are either closed on Thanksgiving or have not disclosed their Thursday hours.)

Abt Electronics: 8 a.m. Black Friday

AC Moore: 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. Black Friday

Academy Sports: 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. Black Friday

Babies R Us: 8 a.m. Black Friday

Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thanksgiving; 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. Black Friday

Bealls Florida: 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. Thanksgiving; 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Black Friday

Belk: 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. Thanksgiving; 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Black Friday

Best Buy: 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. Thanksgiving; 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Black Friday

Big Lots: 7 a.m. Thanksgiving; 6 a.m. Black Friday

BJ’s Wholesale Club: 7 a.m. Black Friday

Blain’s Farm and Fleet Store: 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Black Friday

Burlington: 7 a.m. Black Friday

Cabela’s: 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thanksgiving; 5 a.m. until 10 a.m. Black Friday

Cost Plus World Market: 7 a.m. Black Friday

Costco: 9 a.m. Black Friday

Craft Warehouse: 6 a.m. Black Friday

Dicks Sporting Goods: 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. Thanksgiving; 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. Black Friday

Dollar General: 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Thanksgiving, Black Friday hours vary by location

Farm and Home Supply: 7 a.m. Black Friday

Field & Stream: 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. Thanksgiving; 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. Black Friday

Five Below: 6 p.m. until 1 a.m. Thanksgiving; 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Black Friday

Fred Meyer: 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. Black Friday

Fred’s Pharmacy: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thanksgiving; 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Black Friday

Goody’s: 2 p.m. until 1 a.m. Thanksgiving; 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Black Friday

Guitar Center: 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Black Friday

Harbor Freight: 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Black Friday

Hobby Lobby: 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Black Friday

Home Depot: 6 a.m. Black Friday

JCPenney: 2 p.m. Thanksgiving until 10 p.m. Black Friday

Kmart: 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. Thanksgiving; 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Black Friday

Kohl’s: 5 p.m. Thanksgiving until 1 p.m. Black Friday

Lowe’s: Open at 6 a.m. Black Friday

Macy’s: 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. Thanksgiving; 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. Black Friday

Meijer: 6 a.m. Thanksgiving; 6 a.m. Black Friday

Michaels: 6 p.m. until 12 a.m. Thanksgiving; 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Black Friday

Mills Fleet Farm Store: 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Black Friday

Office Depot/Office Max: 7:45 a.m. Black Friday

Peebles: 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Black Friday

PetSmart: 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. Black Friday

Rite Aid: 7 a.m. Black Friday

Sam’s Club: 7 a.m. Black Friday

Sears: 6 p.m. until 12 a.m. Thanksgiving; 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. Black Friday

Sears Hometown Store: 7 a.m. Black Friday

Sears Outlet: 7 a.m. Black Friday

Shoe Carnival: 6 a.m. Black Friday

Shopko: 4 p.m. Thanksgiving until 2 p.m. Black Friday

Sierra Trading Post: 7 a.m. Black Friday

Sportsman’s Warehouse: 6 a.m. Black Friday

Staples: 7 a.m. Black Friday

Stage Stores: 2 p.m. until 1 a.m. Thanksgiving; 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Black Friday

Stein Mart: 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Black Friday

Target: 6 p.m. until 12 a.m. Thanksgiving; 6 a.m. Black Friday

Toys R Us: 5 p.m. Thanksgiving until 11 p.m. Black Friday

Walmart: 6 p.m Thanksgiving (online deals kick off at 12:01 a.m. Thanksgiving morning); 12 a.m. Black Friday

Finally: With the slew of deals and discounts this year, saving money on holiday shopping should be a piece of cake. All you need to do now is gather your must-have lists and double-check your holiday fund to create your budget: Here are some more tips on how to save.

