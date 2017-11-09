The internet is roasting Gigi, Bella and Kendall’s latest ‘Star Wars’-themed photoshoot

With a new Star Wars film — The Last Jedi — coming in December, you’ll be seeing plenty of brands trying to find their way into franchise.

For the fashion glossy Harper’s Bazaar, it found its way in by injecting today’s top models — like Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Taylor Hill and Kaia Gerber — into an illustrated editorial titled “Star Wars: Forces of Fashion” that makes it look like these models are part of the Star Wars universe.

Here is Jenner, wielding a lightsaber, while wearing a Missoni gown.

Jenner in ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Brian Rood /Harper’s Bazaar

The Hadid sisters are decked out in Burberry and Rag & Bone, walking from the Millennium Falcon.

Bella and Gigi Hadid in ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Brian Rood /Harper’s Bazaar

And there’s Kaia Gerber, in Vera Wang, posing amid Hoth’s snowy tundra.

Kaia Gerber in ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Brian Rood /Harper’s Bazaar

But the illustrations, which come courtesy of Brian Rood, who’s worked on defining the visual style of the Star Wars films for years, haven’t landed so well, as plenty of critics have popped up on Twitter.

Maybe it was the models themselves, or perhaps the effect of the illustrations, but fans just weren’t having it.

The force just wasn’t with them this time.