Mic Wakeup: Senate candidate Roy Moore and actor Louis CK accused of sexual misconduct

It’s Friday, Nov. 10. Here are three stories you need to read.

Senate candidate Roy Moore accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl

Roy Moore, GOP Senate candidate and former chief justice on the Alabama Supreme Court speaks during the annual Family Research Council’s Values Voter Summit at the Omni Shorham Hotel. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On Thursday, allegations came to light accusing Roy Moore, Republican nominee in Alabama’s upcoming Senate special election, of molesting a 14-year-old girl back in 1979.

The accusations came from the alleged victim, Leigh Corfman, who shared her story with the Washington Post just weeks before voters head to the polls.

Corfman claimed that Moore molested her multiple times when she was just 14 years old. At the time, Moore was 32.

Corfman wasn’t alone in revealing these startling allegations, as three other women also told the Washington Post that Moore “pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s.”

For his part, Moore denied the accusations, telling the Washington Post, “this garbage is the very definition of fake news.”

Alabama State Auditor Jim Ziegler attempted to defend Moore in the worst way possible

After the allegations against Moore became public, Alabama State Auditor Jim Ziegler attempted to defend Moore telling the Washington Examiner that the allegations are “much ado about nothing.”

But he didn’t stop there. Ziegler then evoked the bible saying, “Take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus.”

He also added, “There is nothing to see here. The allegations are that a man in his early 30s dated teenage girls. Even the Washington Post report says that he never had sexual intercourse with any of the girls and never attempted sexual intercourse.”

Ziegler wasn’t the only person to come to Moore’s defense. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told Think Progress that the accusers could be lying, saying, “People make things up all the time. Do I think it’s possible they made this up? I do.”

In fact, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is the only Republican so far to call for Moore to step aside.

Five women accuse comedian Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct

Louis C.K., co-creator/writer/executive producer, participates in the “Better Things” panel during the FX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. Chris Pizzello/AP

On Thursday, Louis C.K. preemptively canceled the premiere for his upcoming film I Love You, Daddy, right before the New York Times released a story about five women accusing the comedian, actor and director — whose real name is Székely — of sexual misconduct.

Chicago comediennes Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov both accused C.K. of masturbating in front of them after inviting them to his hotel room in 2002.

Comedian Rebecca Corry also accused C.K. of asking to masturbate in front of her in 2005, and writer and illustrator Abby Schachner accused C.K. of masturbating while speaking to her on the phone.

“You want to believe it’s not happening,” Schachner told the Times, noting that for years after the incident she felt angry and ashamed.

A spokesperson for C.K. had no comment for the Times. Lewis Kay, his publicist, added, “Louis is not going to answer any questions.”