With a glossy new campaign starring DJ Khaled, plus-size men’s fashion gets an image overhaul

Plus-size men are still nearly invisible in the fashion industry. Not a single one walked down a runway during Fashion Month, and hardly any appear in ad campaigns. They remain on the brink of convincing the fashion industry that not only are they cool, but they’re also worthy of very good fashion like everyone else.

But maybe that’ll change sooner than we think. We say this after seeing big and tall retailer Destination XL’s latest campaign, called Time to XL. The campaign stars five different men, and most notably a bonafide celebrity: DJ Khaled.

DJ Khaled for Destination XL Destination XL

Alongside Khaled is model and body positive activist Kelvin Davis and the musician Sundance.

Kelvin Davis for Destination XL Destination XL

Then there are athletes David Ortiz, who retired from the MLB, and Hal Gill, who played in the NHL.

David Ortiz for Destination XL Destination XL

Hal Gill for Destination XL Destination XL

Shot in dramatic black and white, if you didn’t know it was from a big and tall retailer, it could easily pass as something from Michael Kors or Levi’s or JackThreads.

“We want men of all sizes to feel empowered by looking good in what they wear,” the campaign reads. “Time to XL is a celebration of impressive XL individuals; they XL in different ways, but they do it in style.”

It’s modern and sleek, with all the men looking undeniably stylish and fresh.

Time to XL ad campaign Destination XL

That’s exactly the right thing to see for a division in fashion that still lags behind its female counterpart. While brands like Asos have gotten the note on why it’s important to create truly cool plus-size men’s fashion, practically everyone else hasn’t.

What’s also important here is the prevalence of faces that you might know, like Khaled’s. As Mic has reported before, many people in the plus-size male modeling world have been waiting for more celebrities to get involved and represent the plus-size guy.

With DJ Khaled now involved, maybe we’re headed toward a fashion future where seeing men like him in a glitzy fashion campaign isn’t all that surprising.