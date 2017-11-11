What Melania Trump wore her 42nd week as first lady — in Japan, China and more on her Asia trip

As we predicted, we got a whole lot of Melania Trump this week, thanks to her tagging along with her husband on an 12-day trip to Asia.

Frankly, this trip helped us learn a lot about how Trump is using fashion as first lady. While Michelle Obama made a habit of wearing designers from the countries she was visiting abroad — like when she wore Kenzo on a trip to Japan in May 2015 — Trump hasn’t really embraced that approach in Asia, opting to wear her favorite designers instead of exploring what Asian designers have to offer.

She has a style and she’s sticking to it, apparently.

This is what Melania Trump wore this week.

Friday, Nov. 3: A white Dior dress for arriving in Hawaii

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive in Hawaii. Jim Watson/Getty Images

For a quick touchdown in Hawaii before their jaunt to Asia, Trump kept things easy, donning a breezy white dress from Dior and wrapping a leather belt around her waist.

Saturday, Nov. 4: A tropical dress for leaving Hawaii

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart Hawaii. Andrew Harnik/AP

Trump was seen in a brand-new outfit for her Hawaiian exit: a tropical-looking dress with large leaves from the London-based brand Borgo de Nor, a label she had yet to wear as first lady.

Donning nude flats for a flight to Japan, we have to say Trump’s bright-patterned look shocked us — and she continued doing so with her fashion choices throughout her trip.

Sunday, Nov. 5: A funky Fendi coat for Tokyo

Melania Trump and her Japanese counterpart, Akie Abe, visit the Mikimoto Ginza Main Store in Tokyo. David Mareuil/AP

Mark this down as one of the more unexpected outfits Trump wore this week. After arriving in Japan on Sunday, Trump wore a funky and unusual beige, black and orange Fendi coat over a leather pencil skirt from one of her favorites, Hervé Pierre.

Melania Trump and Akie Abe meet with divers at the Mikimoto Pearl flagship store in Tokyo. Katsumi Kasahara/Getty Images

Sunday, Nov. 5: A demure black look for dinner with Japan’s prime minister

(from left) Akie Abe, Japan’s first lady; first lady Melania Trump; President Donald Trump; and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Andrew Harnik/AP

To round off the day, Trump reverted to her beloved black for dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, pairing a Hervé Pierre coatdress with her signature black Manolo Blahnik stilettos to match.

Monday, Nov. 6: A blue Dior for exploring Japan

Melania Trump and Akie Abe visit Kyobashi Tsukiji Elementary School in Tokyo. Shizuo Kambayashi/AP

On Monday, Trump’s fondness for ’50s silhouettes showed again when she wore a caped, midnight-blue Dior dress for visits to the Imperial Palace and Kyobashi Tsukiji Elementary School.

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump visit with Japan’s Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Eugene Hoshiko/AP

Of course, she wore blue ombré Manolo Blahnik heels that matched her dress exactly.

Monday, Nov. 6: A bright red Valentino for a state dinner

Melania Trump attends a state dinner in Tokyo. Jim Watson/Getty Images

For her final outfit change Monday, Trump slipped into a bright red dress from Valentino — another classic choice — for a state dinner with Japan’s leaders.

Melania Trump attends a state dinner in Tokyo. Andrew Harnik/AP

Tuesday, Nov. 7: A large aubergine coat for South Korea

Melania Trump in Seoul, South Korea Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Trumps flew from Japan to South Korea — and for their arrival, Trump appeared in a voluminous purple coat from Delpozo, the Spanish label she’s worn many times before.

Melania Trump and South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook Ahn Young-joon/AP

As for the shoes, she opted for suede Louboutins in a brighter purple.

Tuesday, Nov. 7: A glittery number for dinner in Seoul, South Korea

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend state dinner at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. Jim Watson/Getty Images

For dinner at the Blue House — the South Korean equivalent of the White House — Trump wore a surprisingly glittery black-and-blue lace gown from J. Mendel.

Wednesday, Nov. 8: A military-inspired McQueen coat for one last stop in Seoul, South Korea

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump visit the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea. Pool/Getty Images

Trump and her husband visited South Korea’s National Cemetery for one last stop, to which Trump wore a military-inspired, black Alexander McQueen coat with a black leather belt cinched at the waist.

Melania Trump at the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea Jim Watson/Getty Images

Wednesday, Nov. 8: A black coat (again) for her arrival in Beijing

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump arrive in Beijing. Lintao Zhang/AP

Trump was in Beijing hours later, wearing an entirely different black coat from Dolce & Gabbana with black heels to match.

Melania Trump poses with her husband at the Forbidden City in Beijing. Jim Watson/Getty Images

Thursday, Nov. 9: A Dolce & Gabbana floral dress for a welcome ceremony in Beijing

Melania Trump and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan attend a welcome ceremony in Beijing. Nicolas Asfouri/Getty Images

Trump kept loyal to D&G the next day, wearing a long black dress embellished with flowers to a welcome ceremony and a primary school in Beijing.

Melania Trump and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan visit a primary school in Beijing. Greg Baker/Getty Images

Thursday, Nov. 9: An Asian-inspired Gucci look for dinner in Beijing

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend a state dinner in Beijing. Pool/Getty Images

Well, this was unexpected. For dinner in Beijing with China’s first lady Peng Liyuan, Trump wore a Gucci dress featuring an Asian-inspired pattern and tufts of pink fur at the end of the sleeves.

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend a state dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan in Beijing. Pool/Getty Images

A shame this look didn’t come from a Chinese designer though, we have to say.

Friday, Nov. 10: A classic silhouette for traversing the Great Wall

Melania Trump at the Beijing Zoo Nicolas Asfouri/Getty Images

Here’s the Melania Trump we know. For visiting the Beijing Zoo and the Great Wall of China on Friday, Trump wore a long grey skirt, nude flats, a black sweater and a black coat. She cinched the whole look together with a wide pink leather belt, cut to look like lace.

Melania Trump walks along the Great Wall of China. Ng Han Guan/AP

A classic yet casual — at least for Trump — look.

