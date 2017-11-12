A running list of companies pulling ads from Sean Hannity in wake of his defense of Roy Moore

In a controversial interview, Sean Hannity appeared to come to Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s defense in the wake of a Washington Post report alleging Moore molested a 14-year-old girl. And if early signs are any indication, his show may end up paying the price.

Though many Republicans have been quick to denounce Moore’s alleged advances on teenage girls, Hannity decried the allegations as a political attack against Moore. The host also tried to play down the accusations on Thursday, should they be true, by suggesting they were “consensual.”

“How do you possibly tell, know the truth, except — OK, so the two other girls were older in this case. He was apparently, like, 32, and he dated — one girl was 18, one girl was 17,” Hannity said on his radio program, according to Media Matters. “They never said he did — there was no sexual — there was kissing involved, and then they’re saying this one encounter with a 14-year-old —”

“And it was consensual,” co-host Lynda McLaughlin interjected.

“And consensual, that’s true,” Hannity agreed. “And there’s — I just — I don’t know how you find out the truth.”

Hannity then had Moore on his radio show as a guest Friday, during which the candidate denied the charge of molesting a 14-year-old, but said he “generally” did not date teenage girls when he was over 30 years old.

Advertisers are now starting to pull out of Hannity’s Fox News program in response to his controversial defense of Moore, including Keurig, E*Trade and other major companies. In response, Hannity’s supporters have begun to organize a boycott of Keurig and the other advertisers through social media, with one even going so far as to film himself dropping his Keurig machine from a second-story stairwell.

According to Media Matters, companies who are still currently advertising on the Fox News program include AT&T, FedEx, Hello Fresh, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Trip Advisor and the YMCA. Media Matters had begun a campaign encouraging advertisers to pull their advertising from Hannity’s program months before his defense of Moore, reporting in September that a “dozen or so advertisers ... have chosen to drop [Hannity].”

Here’s a running list of all the advertisers who have pulled their ads from Hannity’s program in response to his defense of Moore.

Keurig

In a tweet to Media Matters president Angelo Carusone, who has been spearheading efforts pressuring Hannity advertisers to pull their ads, Keurig said they worked with their “media partner and FOX News to stop [their] ad from airing during the Sean Hannity show.”

Realtor.com

The real estate website said in a tweet Saturday that though it “continually strategize[s]” where it advertises, they are “not currently, and will not be running TV ads on Hannity.”

ELOQUII

Plus-size fashion label ELOQUII announced Saturday that Hannity was blocked from its list of advertisers, though it was unclear if the program had been blocked because of Moore, or if the action had been taken prior to Hannity’s remarks.

23andMe

In response to inquiries the company had received, genetic testing company 23andMe stated on Twitter Friday that they “are not running TV advertising on Hannity,” though the company added that they “continue to closely evaluate where we advertise.”

Nature’s Bounty

On Friday, nutritional supplement company Nature’s Bounty said on Twitter that they could “confirm that we do not have advertisements running on [Hannity].”

E*Trade

Though the company did not issue a Twitter statement of their own, Carusone confirmed on Twitter Friday that E*Trade had pulled their ads from Hannity’s show.

Green Mountain Coffee

In a response to Twitter user Big Sur Weddings, Green Mountain Coffee announced that they, too, had severed ties with Hannity, writing: “We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity show.”