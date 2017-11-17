There’s important news out this week for anyone who uses the internet, watches television or listens to the radio: The Federal Communications Commission has begun quietly eroding consumer options and affordability — most recently with two big rule changes in a Thursday open meeting.

Specifically, the FCC’s moves could lead to fewer broadcast stations across the U.S. — particularly in rural areas — and make it harder for low-income people to buy broadband internet or mobile phone service. Meanwhile, the commission is widely expected to roll back net neutrality rules that stop internet service providers from treating certain consumers more or less favorably, potentially increasing the cost of your access to websites or shows.

First: Why should you care about fewer broadcast stations? For one, having very few local media outlets has been shown to decrease political accountability and prevent local government corruption from exposure. Yet, one of the new FCC decisions could make it easier for large media companies to dominate single markets by owning both TV stations and newspapers; the FCC is also eliminating a rule that stopped broadcaster consolidation that resulted in fewer than eight independent stations in a market — as well as caps on how many TV and radio stations a single media firm can own in one place.

The FCC argues that the rules are now outdated and pre-date “cable news and a little thing called the Internet,” as FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement.

But, while repealing the so-called eight-station rule, for example, might not matter as much in a large market like New York City, it could have a silencing effect in more sparsely populated or rural markets, where there are already very few media outlets, as former counselor to the FCC chairman Gigi Sohn wrote in a column for the Verge: “The impact on medium and smaller markets like Fort Wayne, Indiana; Augusta, Georgia; and Bozeman, Montana will be striking,” Sohn wrote. “It’s conceivable that in those markets there will be just two or three broadcasters left.”

In his statement about that change, Pai called the eight-voices test “entirely arbitrary” and argued that it created too much competition for too few advertising dollars, particularly in those rural areas.

Yet another FCC change could have even more immediate and damaging consequences for certain Americans: The commission will roll back a key subsidy for low-income homes known as the Lifeline program — which enables many consumers to purchase broadband internet service or mobile phone service — by tightening eligibility requirements, reducing subsidies and establishing a budget cap. The changes could force some 70% of people getting service through the program to have to look for another provider.

In a withering dissent, FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, said that the decision would restrict access for the typical Lifeline customer — who makes $14,000 a year: “I mourn for that mother and her prospects when it comes [to] telephone service,” Clyburn’s statement reads. “I mourn because before us is an absurd proposal devoid of promise and empathy.”

Under his leadership, FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai has made a number of decisions that have been popular with the broadcasting industry, but less so with consumers. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Under Pai’s leadership, the FCC has enacted a number of other reforms that critics say could harm consumers, including a 2015 rule that required telephone companies to notify people before discontinuing their copper wiring to upgrade it to fiber, which doesn’t always work as well. But the most controversial and well-known initiative of of Pai’s 10-month tenure is his decision to begin rolling back the FCC’s net neutrality rules, which prevent internet service providers from providing different tiers of internet to different customers and websites.

Advocates of net neutrality say the rules are essential to maintaining a free and open internet — and ensuring that the prices consumers pay are fair. Pai is expected to hold a vote rolling back net neutrality on Dec. 14.

Sign up for the Payoff — your weekly crash course on how to live your best financial life.