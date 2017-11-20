Tracee, Gaga, Selena, Demi, Ciara and the ‘Stranger Things’ kids shine on the 2017 AMAs red carpet

The American Music Awards has given us some of the most iconic fashion moments of all time. Mariah Carey in that crystal-studded minidress in 1992, for example. Britney and Justin in those matching denim ensembles, for another.
And while this year didn’t have anything as wild as matching denim, we did get some iconic fashion moments, thanks largely to Tracee Ellis Ross and Lady Gaga, who paid tribute to the late and incredibly great Azzedine Alaïa.
Here are the best of the AMAs red carpet, according to us:
Tracee Ellis Ross in Stella McCartney
Tracee Ellis Ross changed 12 times during the show, and each one was fabulous.