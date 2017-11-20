Tracee, Gaga, Selena, Demi, Ciara and the ‘Stranger Things’ kids shine on the 2017 AMAs red carpet

The American Music Awards has given us some of the most iconic fashion moments of all time. Mariah Carey in that crystal-studded minidress in 1992, for example. Britney and Justin in those matching denim ensembles, for another.

And while this year didn’t have anything as wild as matching denim, we did get some iconic fashion moments, thanks largely to Tracee Ellis Ross and Lady Gaga, who paid tribute to the late and incredibly great Azzedine Alaïa.

Here are the best of the AMAs red carpet, according to us:

Tracee Ellis Ross in Stella McCartney

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 American Music Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Tracee Ellis Ross changed 12 times during the show, and each one was fabulous.

Demi Lovato in Ester Abner

Demi Lovato at the 2017 American Music Awards Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Selena Gomez in Coach

Selena Gomez at the 2017 American Music Awards Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lady Gaga in Alaïa

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

Nicole Kidman in Olivier Theyskens

Nicole Kidman at the 2017 American Music Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Pink in Monique Lhuillier

Pink (right) and Carey Hart arrive at the 2017 American Music Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Ciara in Alexandre Vauthier

Ciara at the 2017 American Music Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson in Christian Siriano

Kelly Clarkson at the 2017 American Music Awards Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson in Christian Siriano

Ashlee Simpson at the 2017 American Music Awards Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld in Thierry Mugler

Hailee Steinfeld at the 2017 American Music Awards Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Caleb McLaughlin from Stranger Things in Phillip Lim

Caleb McLaughlin at the 2017 American Music Awards Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things in Asos

Gaten Matarazzo at the 2017 American Music Awards MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi in Prada

Yara Shahidi at the 2017 American Music Awards MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Diana Ross

Diana Ross at the 2017 American Music Awards Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lili Reinhart in Cushnie et Ochs

Lili Reinhart at the 2017 American Music Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Kelly Rowland in Galia Lahav

Kelly Rowland at the 2017 American Music Awards MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Camila Mendes in J. Mendel