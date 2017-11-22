Mic Wakeup: Everything you need to know to prep for Thanksgiving the right way

It’s Wednesday, Nov. 22. Here are three stories you need to read.

Thanksgiving doesn’t have to be expensive

So it’s all on you this year—the turkey, the stuffing, the gravy and the perfectly crafted pumpkin pie. If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year at your house, you may think you’re getting stuck with a giant bill (and a whole lot of dishes), but think again. Thanksgiving doesn’t have to be expensive, as long as you plan accordingly.

The Thanksgiving turkey is the centerpiece of the meal, but despite the fact that it’s been cooked every year for generations, it still causes anxiety. Matthew Mead/AP

The average Thanksgiving meal for 10 people will cost less than $50 this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. And they aren’t talking about a small meal, either. According to the group, that includes a turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, coffee and milk.

Of course it’s easy to go overboard with buying organic items and free-range meat, but if you ensure you size your turkey right (one pound of meat per person), and splurge on fancy sides instead, you’ll end up saving a ton of cash. For example, a simple green bean casserole should only cost about $8 to feed six, while stuffing can feed those same six people for just over $4.

Check out more tips and tricks to saving on Thanksgiving dinner.

There’s no need to stress out this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just a recipe for stress, between all the friends, family, food and booze—but really and truly it doesn’t have to be a negative experience.

For example, if you’re stuck cooking this year, prep all your dishes ahead of time so you’re not freaking out the last second when the turkey hasn’t thawed.

Next, make sure your Thanksgiving feast is a comfortable one by wearing comfortable clothes. May we suggest these Thanksgiving Dinner Pants for you and your family?

Source: Stove Top

And finally, just let go and enjoy yourself. So what if the potatoes weren’t perfectly mashed, or your weird uncle Al can’t stop talking about politics? Really, it’s all just great fodder for the Monday morning water cooler chat with your co-workers anyway.

If you really need help this Thanksgiving, just call Marge

If you’re totally stuck and don’t know what stuffs in where when it comes to your turkey, then maybe it’s time you call Marge Klindera, the 81-year-old Butterball Turkey Talk-Line expert who can solve all your poultry problems.

For many families, this woman is the hero of Thanksgiving. Mic/iravgustin

Klindera has been working for the Butterball help line for more than 35 years and has helped countless chefs fix their Thanksgiving day dilemmas.

“It’s a wonderful feeling — people are so appreciative that someone is there to help them,” Klindera told Mic. “Many people are very intimidated by cooking a turkey, and, actually, the turkey is probably the easiest part of the meal. They just need a little reassurance that they’re doing the right thing.”

Klindera said she plans to be manning the lines at Butterball for Thanksgiving once again, so give her a ring if you need help or simply want to wish her a happy holiday.