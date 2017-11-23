Thanksgiving marks the 100th day Trump has spent on one of his personal properties

Thanksgiving is the 100th day President Donald Trump has spent at one of his personal properties since taking office, according to data from the New York Times. He’s spending the 2017 holiday at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida club and spa that’s worth an estimated $200 million.

It looks like the president has a lot to be thankful for: Despite making multiple statements on the campaign trail that he wouldn’t have time for golf as commander-in-chief, Trump has actually spent more than 27 days at the lavish Mar-a-Lago and 78 days total at one of his own golf clubs. In fact, Trump went golfing about once every 5.6 days between his inauguration and April 8.

Palm trees, beach and a croquet set are seen at President Donald Trump’s private club, Mar-a-Lago, on Thanksgiving day. Alex Brandon/AP

That’s a whole lot of time away from the White House.

“I love golf. But if I were in White House, I don’t think I’d ever see Turnberry again. I don’t think I’d ever see Doral again. I own Doral in Miami,” Trump said in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, during a February 2016 campaign stop. “I just want to stay in the White House and work my ass off and make great deals.”

Trump had frequently criticized former President Barack Obama for playing golf. But according to CBS White House correspondent Mark Knoller, Obama played golf 333 times during his eight years as president. And according to Politifact, Trump has played 35 games of golf between his inauguration and Nov. 13 — whereas Obama played 24 games in that same timeframe.

That said, Trump’s real golf numbers could actually be higher than the information we’ve been provided. Politifact wrote that Trump’s staff “has on several occasions declined to confirm he played golf while spending the day at his golf club.”