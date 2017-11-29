11 gifts from black-owned brands, perfect for the new homeowner

The average millennial buying a home, post-recession, should be congratulated. Not only have they navigated their way through the cost of higher education, they’ve also officially entered adulthood.

In all honesty, having any place to call home — whether it be owned or rented — is a treasure, so choosing the right decor is key. But there’s no need to buy a whole bunch of items all at once to create ambiance. In fact, it’s great to just build upon what you have with a few special items.

Below you’ll find thoughtful and gorgeous items from black-owned home decor brands. From small, gold-encased candles to mango wood coasters, these items are sure to bring joy to whoever receives them.

Lit Brooklyn travel candle set

Lit Brooklyn’s candles not only smell good, but come in an eye-catching gold tin case. They offer six candle scents made from 100% natural soy wax. The travel set allows for five selections, which can include a scent named “home,” with lemon sugar and vanilla oils.

Wax print napkins in Charlie Brown (set of four)

A great way to be environmentally conscious and add some personality to your home is through cloth napkins. Toss your paper towels away and replace them with these Reflektion Design wax-print napkins in a red and blue ankara print.

Saint Heron ceramic vase in powder blue

For those moments when flowers are delivered in a vase that matches nothing in your home, this powder-blue ceramic vase from Saint Heron is a great option. Handcrafted in New Orleans, consider this a little bit of Solange Knowles in your home as she’s the creative force behind this brand.

Rochelle Porter Cote d’Azur pillow case

This organic cotton-twill pillow case in blue and crisp white was inspired by the French Riviera. Stitched in the United States, Rochelle Porter also offers the option of an eco-friendly insert made from recycled plastic bottles.

Robin Wilson Home 500-thread-count deep pocket sheet set

Robin Wilson makes these 500-thread-count sheets that claim to not “shift or slip no matter how restless you are when sleeping.” Each set comes with flat and fitted sheets and a standard-size pillow case, with six different earth-tone colors to choose from.

Malene B Andean rug in azure

Nothing classes up a living room like a foreign rug, and this one made from Tibetan wool and bamboo silk in Nepal catches the eye. Malene B designed this Andean azure rug with a textured print.

Jungalow Selva tray

Truth be told, it’s hard to not love everything on Justina Blakeney’s website, Jungalow. But this hexagon-shaped wood serving tray from India shines because it can go in the mini bar for a friend who appreciates a chic display for their liquors.

Baus “black girl magic” doormat

A practical way to leave mess — literal and figurative — outside one’s home is with this “black girl magic” rug. Made from 100% natural coir, Baus also offers other rugs with affirmative phrases.

AphroChic book Remix: Decorating With Culture, Objects and Soul

For the friend who enjoys beautiful photography and home decor inspiration, this book by AphroChic designers Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason is great. In it they guide readers on how to incorporate finds from traveling into one eclectically designed home.

Peace and Riot marble and mango wood coasters

No one enjoys random rings of wet glasses on their coffee table. These mango wood and marble coasters from Brooklyn’s Peace and Riot design store are four-inch hexagons of sanity for home owners.

The Narativ Moroccan candle holder

Morocco is known for its beautiful prints and artwork, so having a piece of Moroccan craftsmanship in your home is a little bit of design heaven. This candle holder is made from hand-painted ceramic and holds standard-size taper candles.