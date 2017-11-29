Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer is out and we can’t keep calm

On Wednesday, Marvel finally released a proper trailer for the third Avengers movie, Infinity War. The upcoming sequel, which hits theaters on May 4, is set to be the most epic Avengers flick yet. Captain America bearded, Black Panther leading Wakanda’s forces into battle, Iron Man getting the stuffing knocked out of him by Thanos — this trailer promises all of that and more.

Longtime Marvel fans know that this movie is the showdown that all 17 Marvel movies before it have hinted at. We first saw Thanos in a post-credit scene at the end of the first Avengers movie, in 2012, and then got a better look in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Now the all-powerful antagonist will finally touch down on planet Earth, where our mightiest heroes will team up against him.

This trailer is a major deal. So what exactly has us so excited (and/or concerned) for the latest Avengers movie?

Spider-Man with a bit of iron flare Avengers: Infinity Wars/Giphy

Iron Spider

Around the time of Marvel’s 2006 Civil War comic, Iron Man outfits Spider-Man with a special armored suit. In 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, we see Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) gift Spider-Man (Tom Holland) a suit, but it’s not the Iron Spider armor; instead, it’s just a souped-up version of Spider-Man’s classic red-and-blue tights. But, in the Infinity War trailer, we see that Spidey actually gets to don that tricked-out exoskeleton.

It’ll be interesting to see if Spider-Man gets to show off any new abilities in the suit, like extra spider legs and repulsor blasts. At the very least, just seeing him in that costume is enough to make us even more thankful that we live in a world where Disney and Sony can play nice and agree to bring Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain America plus beard ‘Avengers: Infinity War’/Giphy

Bearded Captain America

We’ve come a long way since the bright-eye and bushy-tailed Brooklyn boy who went by Steve Rogers. For Infinity War, Captain America (Chris Evans) has lost the blue helmet and traded it for some scruff — because nothing says bad-ass action hero like some hair on your face. He’s without his shield in this Avengers tale but who needs it — that beard is enough of a shield. That’s how these things work, right?

Let’s be real, though: Someone at Marvel probably spotted Evans in Gifted and realized they were missing out on the beauty of his beard.

Black Panther and the people of Wakanda ‘Avengers: Infinity War’/Giphy

Wakanda forever!

We all know the Black Panther movie has a ton of hype surrounding it. And rightfully so: The fictional nation has some of the coolest tech and most formidable warriors around. That’s why it’s no surprise that the Black Panther, aka King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and his people have been summoned to fight the good fight alongside the Avengers.

But even if it’s not exactly shocking that Black Panther and Wakanda are involved in Infinity War, it’s still reassuring to know that the upcoming Black Panther flick — which is one of the rare Marvel movies to not star a white guy named Chris — won’t be just a one-off side story. It looks like the studio is committing to Wakanda as an integral part of the MCU. Well done, Disney.

The end of Marvel’s Vision?

The Infinity War trailer teases some rough times for Vision, Iron Man’s version of Siri who eventually came to life (and is played by Paul Bettany). Vision is packing an infinity stone right in his forehead, which makes him very powerful — and, naturally, a prime target — for Thanos, who’s looking to collect all of he infinity stones so he can rule over the universe. Judging from the scene above, this may very well be the end of Scarlet Witch’s love interest.

Except, two things: First, the stone we see Thanos add to his gauntlet is blue, while Vision’s is yellow. So, don’t fall for the clever editing. Also, we’re dealing with comic book characters here — does anyone ever really die?

Too bad that Marvel’s women don’t really do anything in the trailer

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch ‘Avengers: Infinity War’/Giphy

So, here’s a problem. The guys in this trailer look way cooler than the ladies.

Black Panther rallies his people to face Thanos, while Thanos powers up to be the toughest threat the Avengers have ever faced. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange does cool magic moves to ready his attacks, while Captain America enters the fight shieldless and still holds his own (because, again: beard). Iron Man gets punched in the face which, OK, is not exactly cool, but it shows that he’s at least trying to handle his business on the battlefield.

What kind of action-packed things do Marvel’s women get into? Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch stares longingly into Vision’s eyes (0:15) and then at us (1:27). Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow pokes a random, unnamed villain with a spear (1:30). Finally at the end, we see Danai Gurira’s Okoye — the leader of Wakanda’s Dora Milaje army — run with Black Widow alongside their Avenger bros: Panther, Cap, Hulk, War Machine and the Winter Soldier. That’s it!

Let’s hope the trailer’s simply misleading and that the women of Marvel actually have more to do in the movie.