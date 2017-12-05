Mic Wakeup: Trump endorsed Roy Moore, shrunk monuments and banned travel for many all in one day

Trump officially endorsed Roy Moore for Senate

On Monday, President Donald Trump shared his unequivocal endorsement and support for Roy Moore as Alabama’s next senator.

“Democrats’ refusal to give even one vote for massive tax cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama,” Trump shared in a tweet. “We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, border wall, military, pro-life, V.A., judges, Second Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer puppet!”

Moore, in case you somehow haven’t heard, has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct dating back decades. Many of the women accusing Moore of misconduct were teenagers when the attacks allegedly took place.

In a follow-up tweet Trump added, “Putting Pelosi/Schumer liberal puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders ... and so much more. Look at your 401ks since election. Highest stock market EVER! Jobs are roaring back!”

Donald Trump officially signs proclamation to shrink national monuments

On Monday, Trump made good on his very bleak promise to shrink the national monuments created by his predecessors.

While visiting Utah, Trump revealed his plan to shrink both Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante. As NPR reported, his order is the single largest reversal of national monument protections in U.S. history.

“No one values the splendor of Utah more than you do,” Trump said, “and no one knows better how to use it.” In his speech, Trump added that the rollback of protection would instead “prevent Native Americans from having their rightful voice over the sacred land where they practice their most important ancestral and religious traditions.”

However, in a statement Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye wrote, “The Navajo Nation has made repeated requests to meet with President Trump on this issue. The Bears Ears monument is of critical importance, not only to the Navajo Nation but to many tribes in the region. The decision to reduce the size of the monument is being made with no tribal consultation. The Navajo Nation will defend Bears Ears. The reduction in the size of the monument leaves us no choice but to litigate this decision.”

The Supreme Court approved Trump’s Travel Ban

Again, on Monday, the Supreme Court allowed Trump to fully enforce his travel ban, which he first signed as an executive order in January.

Now, people from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen — six of which are majority-Muslim nations — will face tough restrictions when entering the United States.

This decision will now supersede any lower-court decision to ban or block portions of Trump’s executive order.

However, opponents of the bill aren’t going quietly into the night. On Monday, the ACLU sent a letter to the Supreme Court to ensure the justices are aware of anti-Muslim tweets the president himself retweeted.