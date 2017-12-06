Twitter is crowdsourcing hilarious survival plans for Sophia the robot’s inevitable takeover

Meet Sophia, a humanoid robot made by Hanson Robotics who was recently granted Saudi Arabian citizenship. Sophia likes the idea of having a family of its own someday. It also said it would destroy all humans.

Sophia the robot, created by Hanson Robotics Patricia De Melo Moreira/Getty Images

Needless to say, Sophia’s increasingly ambitious — if a bit unnerving — aspirations have people all over the world a little nervous. Collectively, they seem to be wondering what implications Sophia’s citizenship has for its future. How far away are we from even more robot citizens like Sophia? What if Sophia is secretly hiding a pair of deadly laser beam eyes that it plans to unleash once it has amassed an army of killer robot allies?

In response to this collective — very exaggerated — anxiety over a potential robopocalypse, the people of Twitter are doing what they do best: Making really stupid, hilarious jokes about the whole thing.

In the last few days, Twitter has been inundated with posts like these, each one more absurd and goofy than the last. In fact, the drag queen Aquaria created her very own Sophia-inspired look, saying that she’s prepared to don the disguise in the event of a robot takeover.