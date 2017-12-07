Alec Baldwin is calling on you to stop Trump from firing Mueller

If you still think imitation is the highest form of flattery, you probably haven’t seen Alec Baldwin’s blistering impression of President Donald Trump.

In his almost weekly appearances on late night variety show “Saturday Night Live,” Baldwin, an Oscar-nominated actor and comedian, has truly nailed the notorious mannerisms and temperament of modern America’s most controversial president. His unflattering portrayal of the former reality television star turned Commander-in-Chief has become the stuff of legend — delighting the president’s critics all while drawing the ire of the president himself.

But in an exclusive video op-ed for Mic, Baldwin takes a break from comedy to get serious about what he views as Trump’s most egregious offenses towards the American people and the office of the presidency.

“Donald Trump is in big trouble,” Baldwin says, “and he knows it.”

Taking aim at Trump’s decision to fire former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey, Baldwin warns that the president may decide to terminate special counsel Robert Mueller if the investigation gets closer to Trump and his family.

“We can’t let this happen,” Baldwin argues. “Congress is our last line of defense. And that’s where you come in.”

What does Alec Baldwin want you to do to help him hold Trump accountable? He’s calling on you to contact your member of Congress by texting “ACT” to 21333.