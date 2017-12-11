The holidays are quickly approaching, and studies (and etiquette experts) reveal that practical presents are often more appreciated than over-the-top, expensive electronics.

For the people in your life who live to eat and love to cook, a kitchen gadget works on every level, from a high-tech immersion blender to a microwave cleaner as stocking stuffers.

Editor’s note: Prices and product availability are subject to change throughout the holidays.

A magic wand for homemade soups

Small and mighty two-speed immersion blender Amazon

Mix up soups, smoothies and salad dressings with a hand-held immersion blender ($32 on Amazon). The shaft is dishwasher safe, and liberating someone from a sink full of dirty dishes and gadgets is the best gift of all.

A festive vessel for homemade popcorn

Nothing pairs with Netflix quite like popcorn. Avoid chemical-laced microwave popcorn bags and DIY with this easy-to-use popper ($20) from Chef’n. It can make up to 10 cups of popcorn and you won’t even need to turn on your stove. Boo-yah.

A grater to make it rain parmesan

A stainless steel grater Amazon

The microplane isn’t a one-trick pony — it can send a snowfall of parmesan cheese onto your pasta, zest up citrus for cocktails or even grate chocolate for a flourish on desserts. This inexpensive, stainless steel microplane ($17) will become a go-to in any kitchen.

A volcano to sanitize a microwave

Dirty friend? Give them this. Amazon

Start the new year off with a cleaner kitchen with this nifty, kid-friendly Kitchen Gizmo Eruption Disruption Microwave Cleaner ($13). It’s a plastic volcano that will erupt warm water and vinegar inside a microwave, helping get every last grease stain off.

A bubble-making beauty

Spice up your friends’ life with this magical fizzy water machine. Williams-Sonoma

A SodaStream Source Sparkling Water Maker ($80 at Williams-Sonoma) will change the life of any bubbly lover. In 30 seconds flat, this kitchen gadget turns flat water into a delightfully fizzy beverage. It won’t take up too much kitchen counter space, plus it looks awfully sleek.

A gadget to slice, slice baby

This is what dreams are made of. OXO

Upgrade a decades-old mandoline with this super stylish OXO wunderkind, the Mandoline 2.0 ($80). This gadget can cut thin tomato slices for sandwiches and turn potatoes into waffle-cut or crinkle-cut fries. The included food holder ensures no fingers are harmed in the process.

A frother for someone you love a latte

This tool helps turn regular coffee into a fancy affair. Amazon

Coffee and matcha lovers will appreciate this small and mighty handheld electric milk frother ($7 on Amazon). Don’t forget to gift batteries with this gadget so your loved one can use it right away.

A pair of mitts for kitchen animals

Pulling out a hot tray of cookies with bare hands is no fun. These bear hands (pun intended) will do the trick. Pick up these oven mitts ($18 on Amazon) to spice up a day of baking.