The under-$30 gift guide

Before the year ends, there could be a tax cut passed that puts millennials in even more debt. With that said, ’tiss the season to buy gifts on a budget!

Gifts under $30 are a good amount to buy something sweet and meaningful with long-lasting value. For the person who wants be more zen in the new year, we found yoga products. For the person who wants a subtle element of style, there’s statement accessories. For the music-lover, we have a set of powerful earphones. Shopping with three ten-dollar bills doesn’t have to be a crutch for sub-par gift giving. See the fourteen gifts we found that pack a punch for $30 or less.

Gaiam premium hot yoga kit

Gaiam premium hot yoga kit T.J. Maxx

Help your friend woo-sah into 2018 with this baby blue yoga mat from Gaiam. Included in the kit is a sweat-absorbing mat, towel and strap to easily carry it around.

SpaRoom aromascape ultrasonic diffuser

Sparoom aromascape ultrasonic diffuser Vitamin World

A diffuser is a great way to immediately feel soothed and peaceful. For the loved one who meditates, loves a good spa moment or just wants a fresh fragrance in the air, this SpaRoom aromascape ultrasonic diffuser is a great gift. When filled with water and oil of choice, it continuously runs for eight hours.

Ily plaid blanket scarf

Ily plaid blanket scarf ILY Couture

A practical, stylish and gender-neutral gift to give someone (think that co-worker who’s your secret Santa pick who you don’t really know) is a print scarf. This cozy plaid blanket scarf from Ily comes in two colorways and is reversible.

EyeBuy Direct deja vu sunglasses

EyeBuy Direct deja vu sunglasses EyeBuyDirect

Glasses are like shoes —they need to be changed to fit the weather, outfit and mood. These semi-transparent tortoiseshell frames from EyeBuy Direct are giving a bit of Hollywood glam but also a bit of practicality, since they can be returned within two weeks if not a good fit.

Lawless Romeo soft matte liquid lipstick

Lawless Romeo soft matte liquid lipstick Lawless

For the girls who love a high-pigment lip color, Lawless’ new Romeo soft matte liquid lipstick is a fresh option. Made in eight natural and berry tones, it’s buildable and applies smoothly with a fuzz-tipped lip applicator. Plus, all their lipsticks are free of carcinogens, an important tenant of the brand.

Dr. Scholl’s Justin slipper

More than likely someone in your circle has wasted away their last pair of house slippers and needs a new pair. Up their slippers’ game with these wool-fleece clogs from Dr. Scholl’s. Their soles are made to provide optimum traction.

Timberland chunky marled beanie

Timberland chunky marled beanie Timberland

More than likely the average teenager is thinking about a fly jacket or six-inch boots from Timberland, but hats also make great accessories. This Timberland chunky marled beanie protects from the cold and is itch free.

YogaWorks gift card

YogaWorks gift card YogaWorks

The thing about yoga practice is that it can be modified for a different experience each time. YogaWorks has studios throughout the country with classes of all different types. From Vinyasa flow to hip-hop, a gift card allows the ability to pick and choose which new class your loved one wants to try.

JBL T205 earbud headphones

JBL T205 earbud headphones JBL

As masters of sound, the quality of these JBL earbuds are top notch. They have a button to turn on and off a microphone for calls and purport to not tangle as easily as other brands’ headphones. They also come in black, green and pink color options.

Biossance Weightless Wonders gift set

Biossance weightless wonders gift set Biossance

Having to pack and unpack skincare when traveling gets annoying — inevitably something will be forgotten. Biossance’s weightless wonder four-piece set includes disposable cleansing cloths, Vitamin C rose oil for the face, squalane oil for the body and peptide eye gel —all promising to refresh and revitalize.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Freestyle highlighter in trophy wife

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Freestyle highlighter in trophy wife Sephora

Do we really need a sales pitch for this? If you’re going to go a little over budget, we highly suggest you spend the extra $4 on this high-demand highlighter. For the makeup lover, the Rihanna lover or the looking-good-when-stepping-outside lover, this Fenty Beauty 3D hyper-metallic gold shimmer is everything.

Vanessa Rae Wells’ Store Bébé’s Kids Dorothea Unbothered sweater

Vanessa Rae Wells’ Store Bébé’s Kids Dorothea Unbothered sweater Vanessa Rae Wells

Even if you’re not a fan of the 1990s classic, Bébé‘s Kids, this Vanessa Rae Wells’ Store sweater is a universal mood. In nine different color options, it features Dorothea filing her nails while pushing away the nonsense.

Kendra Scott Marnie ring

Kendra Scott Marnie ring Kendra Scott

A bit a bling never hurts as a gift. The Marnie ring from Kendra Scott is a great balance of trendy — being a larger ring — and classic, with delicately placed stones.

Boden coin purse

Boden coin purse Boden

Never underestimate the power of collecting your coins. Give your friend’s change a stylish home with this animal-print coin purse from Boden. It’s constructed from leather with a cotton lining inside, and the zipper is made of heavy-duty hardware.