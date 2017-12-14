The FCC is trying to convince you repealing net neutrality would be great because Instagram exists

On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission, with help from current FCC chairman and former Verizon attorney Ajit Pai, is expected to repeal net neutrality regulations passed under the Obama administration.

If these regulations are indeed repealed, internet companies like Verizon, Comcast and Optimum stand to benefit, theoretically empowering them to charge users for internet “fast lanes.”

FCC chairman Ajit Pai posting with a fidget spinner and a toy gun ‘The Daily Caller’

And Pai is trying his best to convince you this is will be fine. His latest move to do so is a video published on conservative site the Daily Caller, in which Pai lists “seven things you can still do on the internet after net neutrality.” These things include posting pictures of your food and pets on Instagram, shopping online and binging Netflix shows.

As Gizmodo noted, the latter point is arguable, since internet providers would theoretically be free to charge users extra for services like Netflix if these regulations are repealed.

One of Pai’s “seven things” is the ability to drive memes into the ground, which he illustrates by dancing to “Harlem Shake” ‘The Daily Caller’

Another of the seven things Pai lists is the freedom to “drive memes into the ground.” Pai’s video illustrates this by showing him, surrounded by four others, dancing to “Harlem Shake” — the 2012 song that quickly spawned an internet meme.

A December study of 1,077 registered voters found that 82.9% of respondents opposed the FCC’s proposed rollback of net neutrality regulations. Rather than acknowledge this public outcry with any degree of seriousness, Pai chose to don a Santa suit and dance around with a lightsaber.