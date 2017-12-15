‘Twas yet another quiet week for Melania Trump. Amidst readying for the holidays like the rest of us, she found time to publicly appear just once, at a military base in D.C.

This is what she wore:

Wednesday, Dec. 13: A Prada coat for toy sorting

Melania Trump high fives the daughter of a military family at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

On Wednesday, Trump stopped at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., to spread cheer sort toys for a Toys for Tots event. For this, she wore khaki boots, khaki pants and a green Prada coat with the waist cinched tight, as per usual.

