What Melania Trump wore her 47th week — as White House holiday festivities continued

Rachel Lubitz
Published on
by Rachel Lubitz
What Melania Trump wore her 47th week — as White House holiday festivities continued
Melania Trump at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Mandel Ngan/Getty Images
Melania Trump at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

‘Twas yet another quiet week for Melania Trump. Amidst readying for the holidays like the rest of us, she found time to publicly appear just once, at a military base in D.C.

This is what she wore:

Wednesday, Dec. 13: A Prada coat for toy sorting

Melania Trump high fives the daughter of a military family at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C.
Melania Trump high fives the daughter of a military family at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

On Wednesday, Trump stopped at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., to spread cheer sort toys for a Toys for Tots event. For this, she wore khaki boots, khaki pants and a green Prada coat with the waist cinched tight, as per usual.

You can see previous recaps of what Melania Trump wore here.

Recommended Video

From Homeless to Vogue

Nov. 30, 2017

In Other News

Related Coverage