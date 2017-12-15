At the 2018 Golden Globes, actresses will wear all black in solidarity with the #MeToo movement

The #MeToo movement and the current swirl of sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood will be inescapable on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet.

According to People, many major actresses and presenters will be wearing all-black ensembles to the show as a sign of protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Lupita Nyong’o at a premiere for 12 Years a Slave Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

It comes at a time when more people in Hollywood, including Salma Hayek, Lupita Nyong’o, Angelina Jolie, Terry Crews, Anthony Rapp, Trace Lysette and Rose McGowan, are coming forward with their own stories of repeated harassment, assault and abuse by some of the most powerful men in Hollywood, like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Louis C.K., Russell Simmons, Jeffrey Tambor and agent Adam Venit.

Political statements on the red carpet have usually been more subtle, like the blue ribbons for the ACLU stars wore to the Oscars, but this is the first time in recent memory that individuals have banded together to make such a grand protest. Surely, they’ll be sending a signal that enough is enough.

The Globes, which air on Jan. 7, just got a lot more interesting.