These are our favorite travel stories from 2017

Before you start dreaming about — and planning — your trips for 2018, take a look at some of our favorite travel reads. Whether you’re looking for inspiration on how to use your vacation days, tips on how to travel smarter, the latest hotel trends or the surprising history of beloved destinations, we have you covered.

Destination stories that will inspire your next great vacation

Frog Pond, a Tentrr campsite Tentrr

Several new startups will help you find a campground and provide all the equipment, so all you have to do is show up for a night in the great outdoors.

Copenhagen’s second city is Europe’s best-kept secret.

The land of fire and ice Roman Shatkhin/Shutterstock

All your Instagram friends are doing the same layover route. Instead, read our guide on how to see the real Iceland.

Uniworld painted its two new ships, now named the A and the B, matte black. U by Uniworld

Cruising has a bad reputation. This company is hoping pajama parties, free Wi-Fi and ultra-active excursions can entice young travelers to give cruising a shot.

“How-to” guides worth bookmarking

Wet wipes are a game-changer. Tri Vo/Mic

To bypass germs at security all the way to the airplane bathroom, here are some tried-and-true ways to avoid getting sick on a trip.

This app promises to help nervous flyers. Jakob Owens/StockSnap

We asked one nervous flyer to skip the drugs and test an app that promises to reduce plane anxiety.

Swiping while abroad has its own set of rules. Tri Vo/Mic

Dating apps are an overlooked way to connect with locals. Here’s what you need to know before you swipe abroad.

What you need to know about points and miles Tri Vo/Mic

A few easy steps, like getting a mileage account and picking an alliance, can put you on the right track for upgrades and free trips.

Spotlights on the unsung heroes of the travel world

A photo posted by (@) on

Meet Annette Richmond, a stylist who started a movement to see herself represented in the world of travel.

A photo posted by (@) on

Sunny Fitzgerald has to be hyperaware of her surroundings at all time, but she hasn’t let that stop her from traveling the world.

A photo posted by (@) on

John Morris is a 28-year-old triple amputee who has traveled to 29 countries and territories — and he chronicles it all for the sake of other wheelchair users.

Surprising discoveries you’ll need to visit in person

Sunset over Nantucket Tim Sackton/Flickr

The architecture in this New England destination has a surprising backstory.

Rainbow flags in Provincetown in October 2015 EQRoy/Shutterstock

From Palm Springs, California, to Provincetown, Massachusetts, these locations evolved from small havens into some of the country’s most popular vacation spots.

Top Chef is highlighting Colorado this season. Bravo

Locations pay a hefty price to attract Top Chef viewers, but does it pay off from a tourism perspective?

The Bible remains ubiquitous in hotels. Joamir Salcedo/Mic

In a time when all religious texts can be found online, many hotels still have the Bible in every room.

Stone Mountain, Georgia John Bazemore/AP

2017 was the year of problematic monuments. One writer looks at Stone Mountain, Georgia, one of the biggest Confederate monuments in the country.

If your wanderlust has kicked in, take a look at our list of the best places to go in 2018. There are destinations for the craft beer lover, adventurous traveler, weekend warrior and more.